It's been about a month since Attorney General Josh Kaul was sworn into office, and there have already been plenty of legal questions for him to weigh in on.
Kaul recently talked with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien about some cases that have come up since he took office, some policies he'd like to see the Legislature pass and what he's asking for in the 2019-21 state budget.
You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Kaul here here:
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers propose pay raise for attorneys who represent poor defendants
Attorney General Josh Kaul's budget priorities: improving testing at State Crime Lab, modernizing evidence collection
Attorney General Josh Kaul says he will bolster State Crime Lab staff, increase pay to speed up processing
LRB analysis: Tony Evers can't order Josh Kaul to drop ACA lawsuit without legislative approval
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin seeks to strike down some abortion regulations
Explained: Federal judge overturns Wisconsin Republicans' limits on early voting, valid IDs
Tony Evers says he will direct AG Josh Kaul to change Wisconsin's stance on Obamacare lawsuit
Tony Evers: Lame-duck bills a 'hot mess,' not ruling out legal challenge
Scott Walker signs lame-duck bills in their entirety, opponents plan suit
Josh Kaul: GOP bills to rein in AG powers would 'undermine democratic process' in Wisconsin
Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.