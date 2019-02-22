Try 1 month for 99¢
KAUL (copy)

Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General, speaks with Cap Times reporters in his office at the state Capitol in Madison on Thursday.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

It's been about a month since Attorney General Josh Kaul was sworn into office, and there have already been plenty of legal questions for him to weigh in on. 

Kaul recently talked with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien about some cases that have come up since he took office, some policies he'd like to see the Legislature pass and what he's asking for in the 2019-21 state budget.

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Kaul here here:

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on iTunes, Stitcher, or anywhere else you find podcasts. The RSS feed is here.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.