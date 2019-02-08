Try 1 month for 99¢
Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, says he's never taken the stairs in the state Capitol in all of his 91 years. 

Known for his dedication to physical fitness, his commitment to the rules of the state Senate and his passion for travel, Risser is serving in his 62nd year in the Legislature and his 57th in the Senate. He is, according to the Council of State Governments, the longest-serving state legislator in American history.

He's also not planning on going anywhere anytime soon, joking that he doesn't know the meaning of the word retirement. Risser joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about his career, his family's deep Madison roots and of course, his favorite Wisconsin beer and cheese.

