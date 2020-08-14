Wedge Issues: As goes Wisconsin… so goes Kristin Brey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison native Kristin Brey entered 2020 with a plan to move back to Wisconsin from Los Angeles to make a political documentary as the state prepared to host the Democratic National Convention. Then a pandemic hit. Brey, who currently lives with her parents in Wisconsin Rapids, instead launched "As Goes Wisconsin" — a digital media project that uses humor and facts to educate voters and encourage them to participate in the political process.

She joined Jessie Opoien recently to discuss the project, what comes next, and share all of her favorite Wisconsin things.

