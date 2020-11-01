Wedge Issues: Andrew Yang on why the future of the U.S. is in Wisconsin's hands

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien about how the U.S. economy can recover from the coronavirus pandemic, why he's campaigning for Joe Biden, and why Wisconsin is so important on Election Day.

