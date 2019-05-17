Last month, the Republican Party of Wisconsin selected former Gov. Scott Walker adviser Andrew Hitt to serve as the party's chairman.
Hitt, who serves as senior counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich and chief operating officer of Michael Best Strategies, recently worked on an internal review of the party's strengths and weaknesses as it recovers from statewide losses in 2018 and prepares for the 2020 presidential election.
Hitt joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to talk about his plans as party chair, his most admired political figures and his favorite things about Wisconsin.
You can listen to Jessie's interviews with the two candidates for Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair here:
