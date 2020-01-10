You are the owner of this article.
Wedge Issues and The Corner Table: Wine, cookbooks and women's suffrage
Wedge Issues and The Corner Table: Wine, cookbooks and women's suffrage

Oshkosh Equal Suffrage League, 7/4/1912 (copy)

Members of the Oshkosh Equal Suffrage League participate in their 4th of July parade in 2012. In November of that year, the state would reject a women's suffrage referendum, but seven years later the state would be the first to ratify the 19th Amendment.

 WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The holidays are over, but we're still celebrating here at the Cap Times. What are we celebrating? The 100th anniversary of women's suffrage! How are we celebrating? With wine and cake! 

In this very special Wedge Issues/Corner Table crossover episode, Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien and Cap Times food editor and arts writer Lindsay Christian welcome special guest Andrea Hillsey, owner of Square Wine Company. They talk about the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the U.S. while sampling wines made by women and snacking on a dessert from the Original Suffrage Cook Book.

You can find the Original Suffrage Cook Book online here if you want to try some recipes out for yourself.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

