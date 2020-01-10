Wedge Issues and The Corner Table: Wine, cookbooks and women's suffrage

The holidays are over, but we're still celebrating here at the Cap Times. What are we celebrating? The 100th anniversary of women's suffrage! How are we celebrating? With wine and cake!

In this very special Wedge Issues/Corner Table crossover episode, Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien and Cap Times food editor and arts writer Lindsay Christian welcome special guest Andrea Hillsey, owner of Square Wine Company. They talk about the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the U.S. while sampling wines made by women and snacking on a dessert from the Original Suffrage Cook Book.

You can find the Original Suffrage Cook Book online here if you want to try some recipes out for yourself.

