Adam Neylon and Amanda Stuck

Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien interviews Reps. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, and Amanda Stuck, D-Appleton, about the Wisconsin Future Caucus.

 Photo courtesy office of Rep. Adam Neylon

In spite of the stereotypes, Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, has "a lot of pride" in being a millennial. And both he and Rep. Amanda Stuck, D-Appleton, place a lot of value in bipartisanship. 

"I think government works better when you can do things more bipartisan," Stuck said in this week's episode of Wedge Issues.

Neylon and Stuck are the co-chairs of the bipartisan Wisconsin Future Caucus of state lawmakers age 40 and under. They launched the caucus in 2017, making Wisconsin the 19th state with a "Future Caucus" backed by the national Millennial Action Project.

The two lawmakers sat down with Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien to discuss how they got into politics, what they hope to accomplish with the caucus and which millennial stereotypes do and don't apply to them. 

