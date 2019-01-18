Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING, AND CONTINUE TONIGHT, THEN TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS SATURDAY MORNING. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, WE SHOULD SEE THE SNOW CONTINUE ACROSS THE FAR SOUTHEAST THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT. TRAVELERS SHOULD BE AWARE THAT HIGHER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL OCCUR SOUTH AND WEST OF WISCONSIN, SO IF YOU'RE HEADING INTO THOSE REGIONS, BE PREPARED FOR SLOW AND DIFFICULT CONDITIONS. SNOW AMOUNTS OF AROUND 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE EXPECTED INLAND NEAR THE ILLINOIS BORDER, WITH AMOUNTS DIMINISHING TO THE NORTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 9 INCHES RIGHT NEAR THE LAKESHORE DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES ANTICIPATED. HIGHEST SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL BE IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE COUNTIES. * WHERE...SAUK, IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&