Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: West High School Dean of Students Michael Jones

Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: West High School Dean of Students Michael Jones

Michael Jones

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.

Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, and at captimes.com.

In the final episode of the series, West High School Dean of Students and Madison Teachers Inc. President-elect Michael Jones speaks with Girard and Reilly about what it was like to be a new teacher when Act 10 was passed, and how he thinks it has changed his profession.

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Read and listen to more from our Act 10 anniversary series:

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

