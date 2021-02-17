Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Journalist and policy analyst Jason Stein

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.

Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, as well as at captimes.com.

In this episode, policy analyst and former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jason Stein speaks with Girard and Reilly about what it was like to cover the legislation and the tensions it sparked: "Setting aside whether you believe it's positive or negative, this has certainly been one of the most significant eras in the past 10 years in terms of changing the direction of the state."