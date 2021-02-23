Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.

Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, as well as at captimes.com.

In this episode, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin president and former gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell speaks with Girard and Reilly about how the protests launched him into the spotlight and how Act 10 has changed Wisconsin politics.