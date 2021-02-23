Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Firefighter union head Mahlon Mitchell

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month.
Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, as well as at captimes.com.
In this episode, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin president and former gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell speaks with Girard and Reilly about how the protests launched him into the spotlight and how Act 10 has changed Wisconsin politics.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.
Read and listen to more from our Act 10 anniversary series:
- A decade of fallout: Divisions sparked by Act 10 endure in Wisconsin politics
- Act 10, budget cuts have lasting effect 10 years after controversial legislation
- Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: UW-Madison professor Michael Wagner
- Wedge Issues: Act 10 Anniversary: Journalist and policy analyst Jason Stein
- A decade later, Act 10 has reshaped the labor movement in Wisconsin
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.