The results are in: on the November ballot, state Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers will challenge Gov. Scott Walker and state Sen. Leah Vukmir will challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Join Cap Times reporters Jessie Opoien and Erik Lorenzsonn this week for a recap of the Aug. 14 primary election results and a preview of what to watch between now and the Nov. 6 general election.

