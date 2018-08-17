The results are in: on the November ballot, state Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers will challenge Gov. Scott Walker and state Sen. Leah Vukmir will challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Join Cap Times reporters Jessie Opoien and Erik Lorenzsonn this week for a recap of the Aug. 14 primary election results and a preview of what to watch between now and the Nov. 6 general election.
You can read the Cap Times' recent election coverage here:
Wisconsin schools Superintendent Tony Evers will challenge Gov. Scott Walker in November
Kathleen Vinehout pledges to support Evers with her 'people first' campaign
Kelda Roys vows to help Evers, says Dane County should not 'hide its light' in statewide governor's race
Primary roundup: Lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer
Photos: Evers, Barnes get breakfast at Mickies, greet reporters
Large number of primary races, candidates led to election night crash of Dane County website
Shelia Stubbs becomes first African-American to represent Madison in Wisconsin Assembly
