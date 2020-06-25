Watch the Cap Times state Senate District 16 Democratic candidate debate

Democratic Party voters in state Senate District 16 will choose either Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney or state Rep. Melissa Sargent of Madison in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner in the heavily Democratic district will face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Sun Prairie Fire Department Lt. Scott Barker, in November.
Incumbent Mark Miller is not seeking re-election to represent the district, which includes much of east and north Madison, along with Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Monona, McFarland and Stoughton.
McKinney and Sargent met in a June 24 virtual forum moderated by Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly. Watch it here:
