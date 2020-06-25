Watch the Cap Times state Senate District 16 Democratic candidate debate

Watch the Cap Times state Senate District 16 Democratic candidate debate

{{featured_button_text}}
Cap Times state Senate District 16 debate

Democratic candidates in the state Senate 16 district race Andrew McKinney (upper right) and Melissa Sargent (lower left) met in a June 24 virtual debate hosted by Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly (lower right) and managing editor Chris Murphy(upper left).

Democratic Party voters in state Senate District 16 will choose either Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney or state Rep. Melissa Sargent of Madison in the Aug. 11 primary. The winner in the heavily Democratic district will face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Sun Prairie Fire Department Lt. Scott Barker, in November.

Incumbent Mark Miller is not seeking re-election to represent the district, which includes much of east and north Madison, along with Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Monona, McFarland and Stoughton.

McKinney and Sargent met in a June 24 virtual forum moderated by Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly. Watch it here:

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics