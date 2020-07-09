Watch the Cap Times state Assembly District 48 Democratic candidate debate
Watch the Cap Times state Assembly District 48 Democratic candidate debate

Clockwise from top left: candidate Jason Vagalis, Cap Times managing editor Chris Murphy, candidate Walter Stewart, candidate Samba Baldeh, candidate Lindsay Lemmer and Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly.

Democratic Party voters in Assembly District 48 in east and north Madison will choose among Ald. Samba Baldeh, Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, attorney Walter Stewart and developer Jason Vangalis in the Aug. 11 primary to advance to the November election against the lone Republican candidate in the race, Samuel Anderson.

The district's current representative, Melissa Sargent, is not running for re-election in order to seek a state Senate seat.

The four Democrats met in a Cap Times online forum Wednesday moderated by political reporter Briana Reilly. Watch it here:

