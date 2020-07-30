Watch the Cap Times Senate District 26 Democratic candidate debate

Democratic Party voters in Senate District 26 across much of west and central Madison will choose among Brian Benford, William Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Amani Latimer Burris, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys in the Aug. 11 primary to take over from longtime state Sen. Fred Risser, who is retiring after 58(!) years in office. There are no Republicans or independents in the race, so the winner of the primary will almost certainly be seated in January.