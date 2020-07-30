You have permission to edit this article.
Watch the Cap Times Senate District 26 Democratic candidate debate
Watch the Cap Times Senate District 26 Democratic candidate debate

Senate District 26 Democratic candidate debate

Participants in the Cap Times debate among the Democratic candidates in Senate District 26 Wednesday were (from top row left): Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly, managing editor Chris Murphy and candidate Nada Elmikashfi; (middle row from left) candidates Brian Benford, Aisha Moe and Amani Latimer Burris; (bottom row from left) candidates Kelda Roys and William Davis III. Candidate John Imes joined the group shortly after this image was taken.

Democratic Party voters in Senate District 26 across much of west and central Madison will choose among Brian Benford, William Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Amani Latimer Burris, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys in the Aug. 11 primary to take over from longtime state Sen. Fred Risser, who is retiring after 58(!) years in office. There are no Republicans or independents in the race, so the winner of the primary will almost certainly be seated in January. 

The seven Democrats met in a Cap Times online forum Wednesday moderated by political reporter Briana Reilly. Watch it here:

