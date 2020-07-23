Watch the Cap Times Assembly District 76 Democratic candidate debate
top story

Watch the Cap Times Assembly District 76 Democratic candidate debate

{{featured_button_text}}
Cap Times Assembly District 76 debate photo

Participants in the Cap Times' Assembly District 76 debate Wednesday were (from top left): candidate Nicki Vander Meulen, Cap Times managing editor Chris Murphy, candidate Ali Maresh; (middle row from left) Cap Times reporter and moderator Briana Reilly, candidates Tyrone Cratic Williams and Francesca Hong; (bottom row from left) candidates Dewey Bredeson, Heather Driscoll and Marsha Rummel.

Democratic Party voters in Assembly District 76 in Madison's isthmus will choose among Dewey Bredeson, Heather Driscoll, Francesca Hong, Ali Maresh, Nicki Vander Meulen, Marsha Rummel, and Tyrone Cratic Williams in the Aug. 11 primary to advance to the November election against the lone Republican in the race, .

The district's current representative, Chris Taylor, is not running for re-election in order to become a Dane County Circuit Court judge.

The seven Democrats met in a Cap Times online forum Wednesday moderated by political reporter Briana Reilly. Watch it here:

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics