Watch the Cap Times Assembly District 76 Democratic candidate debate

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Democratic Party voters in Assembly District 76 in Madison's isthmus will choose among Dewey Bredeson, Heather Driscoll, Francesca Hong, Ali Maresh, Nicki Vander Meulen, Marsha Rummel, and Tyrone Cratic Williams in the Aug. 11 primary to advance to the November election against the lone Republican in the race, .