Watch or listen: Comedy during COVID-19 with Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens — comedian, Wisconsin native, "Manitowoc Minute" host and Emmy Award-winning former television reporter — joined Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien (a northeastern Wisconsin native herself) earlier this month on a Zoom chat to talk about journalism, his latest work (he has a new album out) and life up nort'.

The conversation was broadcast live for Cap Times members, and is now available for viewing or listening by everyone. For more information about membership including contributions, visit membership.captimes.com.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.