Watch or listen: Comedy during COVID-19 with Charlie Berens
Watch or listen: Comedy during COVID-19 with Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens (copy)

"Manitowoc Minute" comedian and former television reporter Charlie Berens spoke with Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien on Wednesday, Dec. 16, about journalism, his latest work and life up nort'.

Charlie Berens — comedian, Wisconsin native, "Manitowoc Minute" host and Emmy Award-winning former television reporter — joined Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien (a northeastern Wisconsin native herself) earlier this month on a Zoom chat to talk about journalism, his latest work (he has a new album out) and life up nort'.

The conversation was broadcast live for Cap Times members, and is now available for viewing or listening by everyone. For more information about membership including contributions, visit membership.captimes.com.

Jessie Opoien

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

