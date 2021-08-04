Want a free cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair? Get a COVID-19 vaccine

"We all want to make informed decisions about our health and health care. If you still have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please consult with your own health care providers," Timberlake said in a statement. "Here is what the facts and data are showing: first, the COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against COVID-19 and all variants, like the Delta, and they are helping prevent severe illness. Second, most confirmed cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We know for a fact that widespread vaccinations are the best way for all of us to move past this pandemic."

Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to receive a vaccine at the State Fair clinic; no appointment is required. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available. While the vaccine and the cream puff are free, fair admission is required to enter the grounds.

Masks are not required at the fair, but officials encourage attendees to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends even fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Milwaukee County is currently considered an area of high transmission.