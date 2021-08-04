Want a free cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair? Get a COVID-19 vaccine

Shots in arms will translate to cream puffs in mouths at the Wisconsin State Fair this year, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
The state Department of Health Services will partner with the State Fair to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the duration of the fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 15. The clinic will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Everyone who gets vaccinated at the fair will receive a voucher for a free cream puff, redeemable at — where else? — the Cream Puff Pavilion.
"For 52 years, Kathy and I haven't missed a State Fair — except for last year, of course — and we’ve shared some of our favorite memories here, including eating our fair share of Wisconsin cream puffs," Evers said in a statement. "Getting shots in arms is a critical part of making sure our state and our economy continue to recover, so we’re thrilled to partner with the folks at DHS and the Wisconsin State Fair to provide cream puffs to all those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the state fair clinic on-site this year."
The fair is returning after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic — but Wisconsin is by no means out of the woods when it comes to the spread of the virus.
The seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has been steadily rising over the last month, sitting at 854 as of Tuesday. The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed cases increased by 330% in just two weeks at the end of July. Fifteen counties are seeing a "medium" level of virus activity, and 57 are at a "high" level, according to DHS.
The uptick in cases — in Wisconsin and nationwide — is primarily attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant, especially among unvaccinated people.
As confirmed cases increase, vaccination rates have remained relatively steady since June, according to DHS data. 52.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, and 49.5% have completed their vaccine series.
It is "urgent" for unvaccinated people who are eligible for the shot to protect themselves, said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.
Experts say the best way to limit the spread of the virus is to get vaccinated.
"We all want to make informed decisions about our health and health care. If you still have questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, please consult with your own health care providers," Timberlake said in a statement. "Here is what the facts and data are showing: first, the COVID-19 vaccines are providing protection against COVID-19 and all variants, like the Delta, and they are helping prevent severe illness. Second, most confirmed cases are in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We know for a fact that widespread vaccinations are the best way for all of us to move past this pandemic."
Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to receive a vaccine at the State Fair clinic; no appointment is required. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be available. While the vaccine and the cream puff are free, fair admission is required to enter the grounds.
Masks are not required at the fair, but officials encourage attendees to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends even fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Milwaukee County is currently considered an area of high transmission.
Milwaukee Health Department officials said between 17 and 35 people per game took advantage of their vaccine clinic with the Milwaukee Bucks, during which they raffled off tickets to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
A recent ABC News report quoted Dr. Kevin Schulman, a professor of medicine and economics at Stanford University's School of Medicine and Graduate School of Business, as saying that while vaccine incentive programs are not a panacea, a "small proportion" does respond to them.
This will be the State Fair's 170th year, and its 97th year with "Original Cream Puffs." Cream puffs are the fair's most popular food, with an average of 400,000 sold each year.
Evers is a strong proponent of the pastry, so much so that his disagreement with this reporter over whether they are, in fact, as delicious as they're made out to be earned a Milwaukee Magazine headline and a segment on Steve Scaffidi's WTMJ-AM radio show.
"You have eaten cream puffs before, right?" Evers asked this reporter during the radio segment. (I have.)
"I just want to make sure that you know exactly how to eat them, without crushing them," Evers continued. "My technique is you take the top and bottom and turn it, so that you can make two halves out of it … and I twist it, and then you have two halves with an equal amount of cream on each side. It’s easier to eat and you don’t crush the pastry."
It was suggested at the time that an Evers-Opoien Cream Puff Summit might be necessary that summer — but then the state fair was canceled. This could be the year.
