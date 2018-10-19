State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers submitted an education budget request last month that included passages lifted from Wikipedia, a think tank and other sources.
The news, first reported by Politico on Friday after a tip from Gov. Scott Walker's campaign, comes hours before the two candidates are set to meet in their first debate, and echoes a problem that plagued Democratic candidate Mary Burke in her 2014 campaign against Walker.
The budget proposal was developed by Evers and a team of Department of Public Instruction employees. A DPI spokesman said on Friday that "proper citation use was missed in certain places" as agency staff drew from available research to form their recommendations.
"We are taking action to make sure that does not happen going forward by instituting mandatory training for all staff that develop these materials," DPI spokesman Tom McCarthy said in an email. "As an agency that places a high value on sound science and research-based decision-making, using the best available research helps us make stronger proposals that address the needs of our students. Our agency stands behind its recommendations and believes they can be the transformative change our schools need at this moment."
The budget request includes a 15-paragraph section copied directly from a blog post written in 2016 by an intern for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Both the blog post and the passage included in the DPI document include a misspelling of the word "benefited."
Another section of the proposal includes bullet points copied word-for-word from a 2011 brief by the National Collaborative on Workforce and Disability. Several other sections appear to be plagiarized from Wikipedia and the Afterschool Alliance, all without citing the original sources.
Michael Petrilli, president of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, wrote on Twitter that being plagiarized is proof of the organization's influence.
"You call it plagiarism, I call it impact baby! This is definitely going in our annual report," Petrilli tweeted, followed by another tweet that said Evers' team still should have cited the work.
"Tony Evers has staked his entire campaign on 'what's best for our kids' but when it comes to the most important action he takes in his current job — preparing an education budget — he's not only peddling empty promises but also stolen ideas," said Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger in an email. "An educator would know the consequences of plagiarism, and this is damning proof that he's a Madison bureaucrat who will always take the easy way out instead of providing the kind of leadership needed to stand up for hard-working families."
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is requesting records from DPI under the state's open records law related to the development of the budget request and any budget-related communications between DPI staff and Evers' campaign staff.
Evers campaign spokesman Sam Lau said Walker's campaign is "grasping at straws" after a week of bad headlines related to his health care positions and a fourth former cabinet secretary publicly criticizing him.
Evers' campaign argued that Walker has copied Evers by promising to commit two-thirds of funds for K-12 schools from the state budget. The campaign also pointed to a 2015 article in which then-candidate Donald Trump accused Walker of cribbing his "Make America Great Again" theme.
"Scott Walker began his term cutting $800 million from our K-12 schools and Tony is putting in $1.4 billion more in this year's budget because he believes every kid deserves a quality education every year, not just in election years," Lau said in a statement.
In her 2014 campaign against Walker, Burke struggled after it was reported that portions of her jobs plan, drafted by a consultant, had been copied from proposals used by other Democratic candidates.
Walker and Evers are set to meet in the first of two debates at 8 p.m. Friday. The debate, held in Madison and sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, will air on TV stations throughout the state.
A Marquette University Law School poll released last week showed Walker leading voters by one point among likely voters. Several other polls throughout the race have showed Evers leading.