University of Wisconsin football fans will have an opportunity to tailgate in an alcohol- and drug-free environment before the team's season-opener against Western Kentucky University on Friday, in what organizers believe is the first official "sober tailgate" on a UW campus.
Students and community members are welcome at the free event, which will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Pres House, 731 State Street.
The goal is to provide a space to support "students who are in recovery, seeking recovery, or students who would prefer an atmosphere without alcohol and drugs," said A.J. Ernst, a Madison-based behavioral health consultant who specializes in mental health and substance use disorders and has experience working in a sober living community.
"It's something new. It’s not about making a statement that the other tailgates are not valued, but it’s simply that this is a place for people to go where they’re not going to be worried about people drinking and drugging," Ernst, who serves as deputy director of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's medication assisted treatment program, said.
The tailgate is the result of a collaboration among UW-Madison, Pres House, Connections Counseling and Live Free, a campus organization that supports students in recovery from alcohol or drug abuse, Ernst said.
It will feature games like beanbag toss and giant Jenga, free food and a raffle. Klarbrunn Sparkling Water has donated four cases of its new "Bucky's Cherry Berry" flavor, Ernst said.
Other college campuses, including the University of Texas-Austin, the University of Utah and Penn State, have seen success with similar events in recent years.
Ernst said organizers hope to draw about 100 people to the event on Friday, and he's hopeful it will be the first of more sober tailgates at UW-Madison and perhaps on other UW campuses.
Although there will be no alcohol or drugs at the tailgate, people are free to stop by the event on their way to and from other events where alcohol may be consumed, Ernst said.
"Nobody’s turned away," he said. "It’s a community gathering with the intent of it being a safe place, in terms of no alcohol and drugs, but we know that the reality is people are going to be walking, it’s on the main fare in campus … and it is going to be tailgate time."