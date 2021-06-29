Updated: Wisconsin Assembly approves budget with $3.4 billion in tax cuts

Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly voted Tuesday evening to pass a two-year budget for the state that cuts income, property and business taxes by more than $3 billion.
Democratic Reps. Deb Andraca of Whitefish Bay, Steve Doyle of Onalaska, Beth Meyers of Bayfield and Don Vruwink of Milton joined Republicans to approve the bill with a 64-34 vote. The Senate will take it up on Wednesday. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not indicated whether he plans to sign the Republican proposal, reject it or modify it.
The Republican plan spends $3.7 billion less than the budget Evers introduced in February, but increases spending from current levels by 5.4%.
Evers' budget would have expanded BadgerCare under the Affordable Care Act, bringing in an additional $1 billion in one-time federal incentive funds. Wisconsin is one of a dozen states that have not adopted the federal Medicaid expansion, after years of Democratic efforts to do so failed at the hands of the Republican legislative majority.
The governor's budget also included a long list of proposals quickly rejected by Republicans, including legalizing marijuana, increasing the minimum wage, repealing collective bargaining limits implemented under Act 10, requiring background checks for all gun purchases, implementing nonpartisan redistricting and raising taxes by $1 billion (mostly through increasing capital gains taxes and reducing tax breaks for manufacturers).
Democrats framed the GOP spending plan as a "missed opportunity," while Republicans argued their proposal is fiscally responsible.
"We had an opportunity to address generational needs and change the trajectory of our state for the better … but Republicans are throwing this opportunity away," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, told reporters before lawmakers met. "Their goal is to try to do everything possible to obstruct, oppose and undermine Gov. Evers."
The Republican-backed budget "strip(s) away tremendous progress towards major growth in our state (and) lacks the forethought to plan for Wisconsin’s future," said Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay.
Speaking about his decision to vote for the budget, Doyle said he doesn't think the document is "harmful," as many of his Democratic colleagues feared, and that he expects Evers to use his partial veto powers to make it a budget that "will be helpful for our state."
Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, countered that Assembly Republicans delivered on their promises to keep spending in check, cut bureaucracy and fund the state's priorities while delivering tax relief.
The GOP budget funds priorities "in a way that's affordable for you and your families," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, the budget as written by Republicans includes about $2.7 billion in income tax relief by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%. Estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show that 74% of the total tax decrease would apply to people earning more than $100,000 per year (about 18% would apply to people making more than $300,000).
"This surplus was built by the people of Wisconsin, by our workforce, by our businesses, by our communities. That’s why we’re going to focus on sending a large part of that surplus back to those folks instead of growing government," Born said.
The budget also reduces property taxes by about $647 million, and sets aside about $202 million to offset a repeal of the state's personal property tax, which applies to business equipment.
The personal property tax repeal was approved in a separate vote after the budget's passage. Andraca, Doyle, Vruwink and Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, joined Republicans in supporting the measure. Several other Democrats voiced their support for eliminating the tax, but argued the bill had been rushed through and wasn't ready for a vote.
Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said he had worked with revenue secretary Peter Barca throughout the day to address potential issues with the bill through amendments.
The budget would also:
- End a freeze on University of Wisconsin System tuition implemented eight years ago.
- Increase UW System funding by $8.25 million (compared to $192 million proposed by Evers).
- Give K-12 schools an additional $128 million (compared to $1.6 billion proposed by Evers).
- Meet federal funding requirements to allow schools to receive $2.6 billion in COVID-19 relief money.
- Increase the reimbursement rate for special education costs from 28.2% to 30% (compared to an eventual increase to 50% proposed by Evers).
- Increase funding for efforts to expand broadband access by $125 million ($75 million less than proposed by Evers).
- Reauthorize the state's land stewardship program for another four years (down from 10 requested by Evers).
- Provide $252 million to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, $104 million in funding for direct care workers and $78 million for personal care agencies.
- Allow for the expansion of I-94 in Milwaukee County.
- Fund a study on possible changes to the state's unemployment insurance system.
- Increase funding for programs to help veterans and people with disabilities find jobs.
Once both the Assembly and Senate pass the budget bill, it goes to Evers, who can make some adjustments with his partial veto power if he doesn't choose to give it a straight up-or-down decision.
If Evers vetoes the budget and lawmakers don't come back to the table to pass another one, Wisconsin would no longer qualify for $2.2 billion in federal K-12 aid, according to a memo prepared by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau first reported on by WisPolitics.
