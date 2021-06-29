Updated: Wisconsin Assembly approves budget with $3.4 billion in tax cuts

Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, countered that Assembly Republicans delivered on their promises to keep spending in check, cut bureaucracy and fund the state's priorities while delivering tax relief.

The GOP budget funds priorities "in a way that's affordable for you and your families," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, the budget as written by Republicans includes about $2.7 billion in income tax relief by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%. Estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show that 74% of the total tax decrease would apply to people earning more than $100,000 per year (about 18% would apply to people making more than $300,000).

"This surplus was built by the people of Wisconsin, by our workforce, by our businesses, by our communities. That’s why we’re going to focus on sending a large part of that surplus back to those folks instead of growing government," Born said.