'Unprecedented': Wisconsin to take in $4.4B in tax revenue than expected over three years

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu, R-Oostburg, said the projections offer a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to overhaul the state's tax code and provide "transformational tax relief for Wisconsinites."

"Just because the supply of available money went up does not mean demand has magically gone up," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, arguing against "knee-jerk" inclinations to spend more on government programs and services.

While Joint Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, credited "Republican reforms and responsible budgeting" for the state's fiscal health, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, praised Evers and President Joe Biden for their "strong leadership" and criticized Republicans for their modifications to the 2021-23 state budget.

“For months, legislative Republicans have taken action that would undermine Wisconsin’s economic recovery, from gutting education funding and putting $1.5 billion in federal education funds at risk, to trying to eliminate the federal (unemployment insurance) supplement," Hintz said in a statement. "But now is not the time to halt the investments driving our success. There is no excuse for Wisconsin to skimp on core investments that benefit our state, drive our economy and create opportunity for Wisconsin."

The Joint Finance Committee is set to finish its work on the state budget by the end of the month, and will then send it for consideration by the Assembly and Senate. Once passed by the Legislature, Evers can approve it, reject it or change it with his line-item veto powers.

