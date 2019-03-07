Members of a group that aims to promote unity and oppose hatred held a news conference on Thursday denouncing state Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn for what they described as "hate rhetoric."
Hagedorn, an appeals court judge, has been scrutinized throughout his campaign for founding a private, Christian school that bans teachers, students and parents from having gay relationships and for giving paid speeches to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group that has supported anti-sodomy laws and efforts to require sterilization for transgender people. Hagedorn also had a blog as a law student in 2005 and 2006 where he wrote that "the idea that homosexual behavior is different than bestiality as a constitutional matter is unjustifiable," decried "homosexual propaganda" and described the Mormon theology as "blatant heresy."
Masood Akhtar, founder and president of the group We Are Many — United Against Hate, told reporters the group is "condemning Mr. Hagedorn’s hate rhetoric in the strongest way possible."
"When Mr. Hagedorn espoused his hateful words against (the) LGBT community and also says his hate is part of his Christian faith, that is something all of us must object to. Our objections to his words have nothing to do with his faith. Hate is not a part of my Muslim faith, nor is it a part of Christian faith," Akhtar said.
Speaking at an event Wednesday in Milwaukee sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, Hagedorn said the arguments being made against him are attacks on his Christian faith and, more broadly, on people of faith.
"What we have really are people who want me to sign onto their own creed and their own religious beliefs," Hagedorn said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I have not been running saying anybody needs to agree with my own world view or religious views. What I have said is my job as a judge is to defend everyone’s constitutional rights, including their right to worship as they see fit."
Hagedorn is running against Judge Lisa Neubauer, with whom he serves on the District 2 Court of Appeals.
United Against Hate does not endorse in elections, Akhtar said.
Akhtar was joined Thursday by University of Wisconsin-Madison emeritus professor Charles Cohen, whose work has focused on religion in America. Cohen argued that challenging Hagedorn's views does not amount to an attack on Christianity because there is no universal Christian position on gay rights.
Civil rights lawyer Steven Porter questioned whether any judge can completely disregard their personal beliefs on the bench.
"Any judge who says they can be absolutely neutral in applying the law is just not being honest," Porter said.
But Hagedorn has said he will do just that.
"Judge Hagedorn treats everyone fairly under the law," said campaign spokesman Stephan Thompson in a statement. "His job is to say what the law is and not what he thinks the law should be. He is running for the Supreme Court to protect religious freedoms for all Wisconsinites, regardless of faith."