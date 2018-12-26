Breaking
Tony Evers, Stormy Daniels and a lame-duck session: The Cap Times' 18 most-read political stories of 2018
From a crowded gubernatorial primary to a tight general election, from Stormy Daniels to lame-duck sessions — these were the most-read political stories from the Cap Times in 2018.
1. Constituent called 911, suspecting drug deal, on Dane County Supervisor Shelia Stubbs while she canvassed for Assembly seat (By Jessie Opoien | Sept. 19, 2018)
It was a Tuesday evening in August when a Madison police officer responded to a call on the city’s west side, where a silver sedan had been reported on suspicion of drug activity.
“FULLY OCCUPIED SILVER 4 DR SEDAN NEWER MODEL - THINKS THEY ARE WAITING FOR DRUGS AT THE LOCAL DRUG HOUSE - WOULD LIKE THEM MOVED ALONG,” read the notes from the call for service, made shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The driver of the car was 71-year-old Linda Hoskins. Her 8-year-old granddaughter sat in the backseat. Her daughter, Shelia Stubbs, stood nearby, talking to a resident of the neighborhood in his doorway. The two women and the child are all African-American.
Stubbs, 46, was a candidate for state Assembly and a 12-year veteran of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. She was knocking doors, introducing herself to voters in the 77th Assembly District. Exactly one week later, her name would appear on the ballot in the Democratic primary election, which she would win with nearly 50 percent of the vote.
2. Wisconsin Assembly rejects background check bill, offers funds for armed school guards (By Jessie Opoien | Feb. 20, 2018)
The state Assembly voted last week on party lines to reject a proposal to require universal background checks for gun purchases in Wisconsin, opting instead to offer funds for armed guards in schools and crack down on "straw purchasing."
The measure to support armed safety guards passed 71-24, with the support of all Republicans and 11 Democrats.
Students from several Madison high schools joined Assembly Democrats in calling for stricter gun control laws last Tuesday morning, hours after the state's attorney general said he is open to allowing firearms in schools. The debate follows a shooting at a high school in Florida that left 17 dead last week.
3. What's the deal with this referendum on getting rid of Wisconsin's state treasurer? (By Katelyn Ferral | March 31, 2018)
Wisconsin voters will be asked to decide on Tuesday, April 3, whether to eliminate the office of the state treasurer through an amendment to the state's Constitution.
The referendum is the last step required to change Wisconsin's Constitution. The amendment has already passed both chambers of the Legislature in bipartisan votes over two consecutive sessions.
4. Tony Evers prevails in Wisconsin governor's race; Scott Walker not conceding (By Jessie Opoien | Nov. 7, 2018)
Led by a mild-mannered former high school principal with a habit of exclaiming “Holy mackerel,” Wisconsin Democrats achieved what seemed, for years, to be impossible. They defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
But Walker isn't giving up just yet.
State schools superintendent Tony Evers defeated Walker by about 30,000 votes as of early Wednesday morning, likely depriving Walker, 51, of the chance to be the second Wisconsin governor elected to a third four-year term.
5. Stormy Daniels brings 'a piece of American history' to Wisconsin (By Jessie Opoien | June 9, 2018)
Stormy Daniels didn’t sign up to be a feminist hero.
“It’s a lot of f*****g pressure,” she says when asked about the women who say she inspires them. “It’s super fun. But it is a lot of pressure.”
Daniels, the adult film actress now best known for her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, has just finished her star-spangled first set at the Silk Exotic Gentlemen’s Club in Middleton. She is posing for photos — $20 a pop — and signing merchandise including hats emblazoned with the slogan “Make America Horny Again.” Although reporters have been told she won’t be available for interviews, she is warm and chatty while a handler yells, “Let’s take the f*****g photo!”
Read the rest here.
6. Peg Lautenschlager, first woman to serve as Wisconsin attorney general, dies at 62 (By Jessie Opoien | March 31, 2018)
Former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager — the first woman to hold the position — died Saturday, after a long battle with cancer. She was 62.
A Fond du Lac native, Lautenschlager had a career full of "firsts." Nearly two decades before she was elected to head the state Department of Justice in 2002, Lautenschlager was the first woman elected to serve as district attorney for Winnebago County in 1985.
Most recently, she was selected as the first commissioner of the state's newly formed Ethics Commission, a position from which she resigned shortly before her son, Josh Kaul, announced his plans to run for Attorney General.
7. Epic Systems gets a win in U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting workers' ability to sue employers (By Katelyn Ferral | May 21, 2018)
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday affirmed that corporations have the right to force employees to sign agreements barring them from settling workplace disputes in court, both individually and in groups.
The case, at which Verona’s Epic Systems is one of several companies at the center, was decided by 5-4 with Justice Neil Gorsuch authoring the majority opinion. Justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas concurred.
8. Marquette Poll: Wisconsin governor's race a tie between Scott Walker, Tony Evers (By Jessie Opoien | Oct. 31, 2018)
The race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers is locked in a dead heat less than a week before Election Day.
The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows Walker and Evers tied at 47 percent each among likely voters. Earlier this month, Walker led Evers by one point. Last month, Evers led Walker by five.
9. Wisconsin Republican bill would eliminate 12 protected classes under Equal Opportunity ordinance (By Abigail Becker | Jan. 15, 2018)
A Republican-backed bill that aims to standardize employment laws across Wisconsin would prohibit local municipalities from establishing and enforcing their own employment discrimination laws.
In Madison, this would result in the elimination of a dozen protected classes, according to an analysis by the city’s Department of Civil Rights. Director Norman Davis said the department is “vehemently opposed” to the legislation.
10. Fitzgerald: Republican lawmakers plan to curb governor's authority, calls changes 'reasonable' (By Jessie Opoien | Nov. 8, 2018)
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday the Republican-led Legislature is not trying to undermine the power of Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers before he takes office — but lawmakers will look at reining in some of the incoming governor's authority.
"When I picked up the paper yesterday I was like, 'I’m not sure why there’s all this discussion about, we’re trying to somehow undermine the new governor.'" Fitzgerald told reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans. "That’s not the case at all. I think there’s some stuff that’s going to be reasonable."
11. On Paul Ryan's departure, most pundits agree: 'It's going to demoralize Republicans' (By Lisa Speckhard Pasque | April 16, 2018)
On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan would not seek reelection in November, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. Although his retirement had been rumored for months, the news set off a tizzy of analysis and speculation.
Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes wasn’t surprised to learn Ryan was leaving.
He was surprised by Ryan’s timing.
“It clearly emboldens the Democrats, it adds to the narrative of the blue wave and it’s going to demoralize Republicans,” he said on the Sunday political talk show “UpFront with Mike Gousha.”
12. 'It's gone like crazy': Madison mid-day voter turnout surpasses 2014, 2016 levels (By Abigail Becker | Nov. 6, 2018)
Madison voters were out in full force Tuesday morning to determine key statewide races, including whether two-term incumbent Gov. Scott Walker wins re-election or if his Democratic challenger Tony Evers is successful.
At 11 a.m., with six wards yet to report, the Madison Clerk’s Office reported turnout at 29.15 percent of registered voters. The turnout number reflects some absentee ballots, which are processed throughout the day at polling places.
Madison’s mid-day turnout in 2014 was at 23 percent of registered voters and slightly higher at 25 percent in 2016, according to the clerk’s office.
13. Locked out: How sweeping changes to Wisconsin landlord-tenant laws affect vulnerable populations (By Lisa Speckhard Pasque | Feb. 7, 2018)
Karina, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, filed a complaint about her property manager. In turn, the manager refused to help when her trailer lost power and water.
Jason Junod, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, signed a lease in the first semester of his freshman year. He had to threaten legal action to get out of it.
Janie Collins, a survivor of domestic violence, was pushed her out of her apartment. She weathered homelessness, depression and wanted to take her own life in the months that followed.
These three Madison residents are not alone in their struggles to navigate an extremely tight rental market and an ever-changing set of laws governing the relationship between landlords and tenants.
14. Protesters descend on Wisconsin Capitol to demonstrate against Republican lame-duck agenda (By Steven Elbow | Dec. 3, 2018)
Angry protesters swarmed the fourth floor of the State Capitol Monday, shouting through the doors of a committee hearing room where lawmakers considered sweeping Republican changes that would restrict the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general and governor.
Capitol police officers forcibly shut the door of the hearing room after protesters chanted “Respect our votes” into the packed chamber, where legislators debated measures that, in addition to rolling back the authority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul, would move the date of the 2020 spring presidential primary and scale back early voting opportunities.
15. Morale ‘extremely bad and sinking’ at DOJ, say ex- and current employees, citing management, partisanship and pay (By Katelyn Ferral | Oct. 10, 2018)
Despite his liberal personal politics, John Greene, a former assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, was hired by a Republican attorney general and promoted into leadership by another.
When Brad Schimel took office in 2015, that tradition — of respecting and rewarding competence and professionalism over politics — died, Greene said.
16. Group led by Eric Holder sues Scott Walker over vacant legislative seats (By Jessie Opoien | Feb. 26, 2018)
A group led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gov. Scott Walker for his decision to leave two vacant legislative seats open for nearly a year.
Seats in the state's 1st Senate District and 42nd Assembly District were vacated in late December when Walker appointed Sen. Frank Lasee, R-De Pere, and Rep. Keith Ripp, R-Lodi, to administrative positions.
17. Liberal group's poll shows Wisconsin governor's race in dead heat, with slight Evers lead (By Jessie Opoien | Sept. 6, 2018)
The Wisconsin gubernatorial race remains close, with a new poll showing Democrat Tony Evers leading Republican Gov. Scott Walker by four percentage points.
The poll, conducted by the liberal firm Public Policy Polling, was commissioned by the High Ground Action Fund, a Milwaukee-based group that supports liberal and Democratic candidates and causes. Evers' campaign has also commissioned polls from PPP, according to its July 2018 finance report, which listed two payments to the firm in January and May.
18. Wisconsin Democrats 'excited,' 'overwhelmed' by broad governor field, Roys wins straw poll (By Jessie Opoien | June 4, 2018)
Excitement, enthusiasm and confusion abounded as Democratic candidates, supporters and activists gathered for the party's annual convention on Friday and Saturday.
"I’m really excited because there are so many good candidates. But it’s a little overwhelming because there are so many good candidates," said Rosanna Scannell of Green Bay.
Scannell, like many who attended the convention, has not yet chosen a candidate to support in the Aug. 14 primary election — and she has 10 from which to choose.
