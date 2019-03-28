Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday reappointed the majority of a list of former Gov. Scott Walker appointees whose positions were rescinded last week as the result of a prolonged legal battle.
Evers submitted a list of 67 names to be considered for confirmation by the state Senate. The governor did not reappoint 15 of the original Walker appointees.
Appointees Evers did not move to reinstate included Scott Beightol and Torrey Tiedeman, who were appointed to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents; Ellen Nowak, who was appointed to the Public Service Commission; and Scott Zipperer, who was appointed to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board.
Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess issued a temporary injunction last week blocking a set of laws passed by Republican lawmakers late last year that stripped away some powers from Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Niess ruled that the laws passed during the extraordinary session violated the state's constitution. Also during the session, the Republican-led state Senate approved 82 appointees nominated by Walker.
Last Friday, Evers rescinded all 82 appointments.
On Wednesday, a panel of judges on the District 3 Court of Appeals reinstated some of the lame-duck laws. Attorneys representing Republican lawmakers argue the appeals court intended for the appointments to be reinstated, but Evers' attorneys disagree.
An attorney representing Republican legislative leaders on Thursday questioned whether Gov. Tony Evers was violating a court order by blocking appointees whose positions were rescinded last week as the result of a prolonged legal battle from going back to work.
"It has come to my attention that your client, Governor Tony Evers, may intend to violate the stay order issued yesterday by the Court of Appeals, with regard to the 82 individuals duly confirmed by the Senate in December 2018. I sincerely hope that this information is incorrect or somehow incomplete and that your client intends to comply," wrote attorney Misha Tseytlin in a letter to Evers' lawyer.
"It is a very serious matter for the Governor of this State to violate an unambiguous court order issued by the Court of Appeals," Tseytlin wrote, requesting a response from Evers' lawyers by 4 p.m. Thursday.
The letter from Tseytlin came after Nowak was blocked by building security from entering the commission's office Thursday morning. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Associated Press first reported on Nowak's effort to return to work.
An Evers spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said in a statement on Wednesday that Niess' ruling last week "created a constitutional crisis."
"Independent judges have put a Dane County ruling on hold that was based on politics, not the law. A judge should not violate the Legislature’s basic ability to convene when its duly elected members call a session day," they said.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff argued after the appeals court ruling's release that "Republicans created this chaos and have doubled down on defending their illegal attack on our Constitution instead of working with the governor to move forward."
"We remain confident that the courts will ultimately undo the entire lame duck session overriding the will of the people," Baldauff said.