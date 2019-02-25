Gov. Tony Evers will withdraw 112 Wisconsin National Guard troops from Arizona, where they have been assisting with border security for about six months.
Evers issued an executive order on Monday revoking consent for Wisconsin National Guard personnel to be deployed to the southwestern border of the United States and directing Adjutant General Donald Dunbar to "promptly withdraw" the troops from Arizona.
"There is simply not ample evidence to support the president’s contention that there exists a national security crisis at our southwestern border. Therefore, there is no justification for the ongoing presence of Wisconsin National Guard personnel at the border." Evers said in a statement. "I cannot support keeping our brave service men and women away from their families without a clear need or purpose that would actively benefit the people of Wisconsin or our nation."
Evers said it is the responsibility of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to keep the nation's borders safe and to protect immigrants seeking asylum.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, tweeted after Evers' announcement that he is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard who recently returned from an Air National Guard mission in Tucson.
"As a member of the WI Guard, I saw firsthand the amazing work by my fellow guardsmen," he said in a series of tweets decrying Evers' decision.
".@GovEvers, your guardsmen saved many lives and protected our country on this mission. Did you go visit them on the border to see for yourself? Or did you make your decision based solely on politics?" Kinzinger tweeted. "I’m grateful to my fellow Wisconsin Guard members, and I’m deeply disappointed you won’t let them do what they are trained to do for the good of the country. @GovEvers, I hope you’ll reconsider."
U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, a Republican representing Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, tweeted, "There is a crisis at our southern border but @GovEvers has chosen to ignore it. His decision to withdraw WI Nat. Guard from the border is wrong."
President Donald Trump in April directed the U.S. Department of Defense to assist the Department of Homeland Security with border security efforts along the U.S.-Mexico border. Several border states, including Arizona, sent National Guard personnel to work with federal border patrol agents.
Wisconsin National Guard officials said in June that Arizona officials had asked for assistance from Wisconsin. Former Gov. Scott Walker authorized the deployment of Wisconsin's troops, which began on June 21, after pledging in April to send troops if asked.
The deployment of Wisconsin's troops came as several other governors — primarily Democrats — refused to send their states' National Guard troops to the border, citing the Trump administration's since-halted practice of separating children from their parents at the border.
Walker said in June that the Wisconsin troops would have "no interaction with illegal immigrants, with detainees or people seeking entry into the United States."