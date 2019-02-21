Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday joined unions in arguing that a judge should strike down a set of laws passed by Republican lawmakers that stripped away some powers from his office and from the state's attorney general.
A group of labor unions and a Democratic state senator filed the challenge earlier this month in Dane County Circuit Court arguing the laws passed in a December extraordinary session violate the state constitution. The unions' complaint alleges that the lame-duck laws violate the constitutional guarantee of separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches.
The lawsuit — one of three legal challenges to the laws — names Evers as a defendant, but on Thursday he filed a response supporting the union's position.
"This transparent and rushed attempt to stymie the incoming administrations went too far," Evers' attorneys wrote of the lame-duck laws.
The laws, passed by the Legislature's Republican majority and signed by former Gov. Scott Walker before he left office, give the Legislature more oversight and influence over some state agencies, limit the powers and scope of the attorney general's office and place some restrictions on early voting and photo IDs used for voting.
Proponents of the legislation argued it was necessary to maintain a balance of power among each branch of state government, while opponents said it unfairly restricted the authority of the incoming Democratic administration.
"The legislation will make executing the law, rendering services to the citizens and businesses of Wisconsin, and using tax dollars in an efficient manner practically impossible," Evers' attorneys wrote. "An injunction is necessary to preserve the status quo as it was prior to the legislation, and both the Executive Branch and Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm for which no remedy at law exists if the injunction is not entered."
The unions' lawsuit follows one filed last month by the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and three Wisconsin voters, alleging the method by which the Legislature passed the bills — an extraordinary session — is unconstitutional.
A federal judge ruled last month in favor of One Wisconsin Institute and Citizen Action of Wisconsin in a challenge against the provisions of the extraordinary session laws that reined in the availability of early voting and made adjustments to the state's photo ID voting requirement.
The groups argued the lame-duck laws violated a 2016 ruling in which they successfully struck down some limits on early voting and some provisions of the state's voter ID requirements. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Peterson wrote it was "not a close question."