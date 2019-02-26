Gov. Tony Evers will include funding increases for tribal education and transportation grants and money for a youth addiction treatment facility in his two-year budget proposal, he announced Tuesday.
Evers is set to deliver his first budget address Thursday evening, but has shared some details from the spending plan with reporters in the weeks leading up to it. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes met with some of the state's tribal leaders at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College in Hayward on Tuesday to discuss tribal initiatives Evers will propose later this week.
"For far too long, the needs of our Native American communities have been neglected," Barnes said in a statement. "But under the leadership of Gov. Evers, those days are over. We’re committed to listening to, working with, and investing in Wisconsin’s tribal communities."
Evers' office shared three highlights from his proposed tribal initiatives in a news release. A spokeswoman for the governor said additional details will be released with the budget on Thursday.
The governor's budget will include unspecified funding increases for higher education grants for tribal college students and for language revitalization program grants, which fund efforts to teach tribal heritage languages to students.
Evers will also propose using tribal gaming revenue to boost funding for tribal family service grants and for grants that help provide transportation for tribal elderly individuals.
Evers' budget will also include funds for the next phase of building an $8 million, 36-bed treatment facility for tribal and non-tribal youth who are addicted to opioids.
"The investments Gov. Evers is making in Wisconsin's tribal communities are well overdue, and we applaud the steps he's taking to support Native American children and families," said Michael Decorah, senior intergovernmental affairs director for the St. Croix Chippewa Indians, in a statement. "Wisconsin's tribal nations contribute immensely to the state of Wisconsin. We provide job opportunity, stimulate local economies, and are rich in culture. However, Native Americans throughout the state face some of the biggest gaps in opportunity, and these investments will help Native communities thrive."