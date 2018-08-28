Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers is beefing up his campaign staff two weeks after winning his party's primary election.
The state superintendent of public instruction's campaign continues to be led by Maggie Gau, who has worked in Wisconsin politics for about a decade, most recently for state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison. Gau, who worked on former President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign, has managed the Evers campaign since January.
Operations director Cassi Fenili will now serve as Evers' deputy campaign manager. Fenili, who has worked on and off for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for eight years, worked on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016.
Jeff Pertl, a Dane County supervisor and senior adviser at the Department of Public Instruction — which Evers heads — will take a leave from DPI to serve as the campaign's policy director. Pertl managed then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin's 2006 re-election campaign and has also worked in the state Legislature and for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
Baldwin is also on the ballot this year, seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate with a challenge from state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield.
Legislative aides to two Madison lawmakers will join the Evers campaign. Zach Madden, most recently chief of staff for Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, will serve as deputy political director, and Britt Cudaback, most recently chief of staff for Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, will be the campaign's deputy communications director.
Evers and his team will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker on the ballot on Nov. 6. Walker's campaign is staffed by several longtime advisers including campaign manager Joe Fadness, a veteran of the Walker team and former executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
Brian Reisinger, who served as communications director on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's 2016 re-election campaign, is a senior adviser on the Walker campaign. Johnson's former deputy press secretary, Austin Altenburg, is Walker's campaign press secretary, and Rusty Schultz, former chief of staff to Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukuana, is Walker's digital director.
Walker's general consultant, Keith Gilkes, has managed or overseen all of the governor's successful races, and his senior strategic adviser, R.J. Johnson, has held the role in Walker's three statewide campaigns.
Michael Grebe, the former head of the Milwaukee-baed Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation with a decades-long history in Republican politics at the state and national levels, returns as Walker's campaign chairman. Milwaukee businessman Jon Hammes is Walker's finance committee chairman. Both Grebe and Hammes held these positions on Walker's brief presidential campaign.