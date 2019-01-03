Gov.-elect Tony Evers has chosen an Obama administration alumna to head the state Department of Health Services, he announced Thursday in Madison as he unveiled five new additions to his administration.
Andrea Palm, Evers' pick for DHS secretary, served as a senior counselor to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2014-17. Before that, she worked for five years as a senior health policy adviser to then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton.
Palm pledged to work with the Evers administration "to improve healthcare coverage and address costs."
Evers also tapped two state lawmakers to join his Cabinet. Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, was appointed to serve as secretary of the Department of Revenue, and Sen. Caleb Frostman, D-Sturgeon Bay, was chosen to head the Department of Workforce Development.
Barca was first elected to the Assembly in 1985 and resigned his seat in 1993 after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. He served in Congress until 1995, losing an election to Republican Mark Neumann, and was then appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as Midwest Regional Administrator to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Barca returned to the state Assembly in 2008, and served as Assembly Minority Leader from 2011 until 2017.
Barca's selection earned praise from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who said Evers "finally got one right" by selecting a "reasonable Democrat who is more than willing to work across the aisle."
Barca said he remains committed to bipartisanship and will bring a "customer-friendly approach" to his new role.
Frostman represented the state's 1st Senate District for about six months after defeating state Rep. André Jacque, R-De Pere in a June 12 special election. It marked the first time a Democrat had been elected to the seat in more than 40 years, but Jacque went on to defeat Frostman on Nov. 6.
Before his time in the Legislature, Frostman was the executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation. He said his experience living in rural and urban areas has given him a "valuable perspective" in the economic development field.
"I really look forward to the challenge of harnessing the power of DWD to increase the capacity of all Wisconsinites to enter the workforce, to stay in the workforce and just as importantly, advance within it," Frostman said.
Evers, with Lt. Gov.-elect Mandela Barnes at his side, also introduced his selections to lead the Department of Children and Families and the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Emilie Amundson, Evers' chief of staff at the state Department of Public Instruction, was appointed to head DCF.
"I’m honored to work for a leader whose core belief is one that I share: what's best for our kids is best for our state," Amundson said.
Dawn Crim, assistant state superintendent for the Division of Student and School Success at DPI, is Evers' choice to serve as secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Crim worked for two decades in the University of Wisconsin System and at UW-Madison after first coming to Madison in 1996 to work as an assistant coach for the the UW-Madison women’s basketball team.
Crim said she looks forward to "ensuring the safe, competent practice of licensed professionals by valuing the skills that Wisconsinites bring to those professions."
"Across the state, I want them to know that we see you, and we value you," Crim said.
Last month in Milwaukee, Evers announced that he had appointed Joel Brennan as Department of Administration secretary, Preston Cole as Natural Resources secretary, Kevin Carr as Corrections secretary and Sara Meaney as Tourism secretary. He announced last month in Madison that he had appointed Craig Thompson as secretary of the Department of Transportation, Brad Pfaff as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Rebecca Cameron Valcq as chair of the Public Service Commission, Mark Afable as the state's insurance commissioner, Mary Kolar as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld as secretary of the Department of Financial Services and Brian Pahnke as budget director.