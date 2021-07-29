Tommy Thompson warns lawmakers against limiting UW's COVID-19 response

The UW System serves about 165,000 students throughout the state.

The tension between lawmakers and UW campuses comes as Wisconsin, like the rest of the country, faces an uptick in COVID-19 cases primarily attributed to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, reported by the state Department of Health Services, is 556 as of Thursday — double what it was a week ago and nearly eight times what it was a month ago.

State health officials are urging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated; 49.3% of residents have completed their vaccination series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that even people who have been vaccinated should wear a mask indoors if they're in a COVID-19 hot spot. Public Health Madison & Dane County hasn't issued any new mandates, but has also recommended all people — vaccinated or not — mask up indoors.

Thompson — who has encouraged mask-wearing and vaccination, and urged students to "SMASH COVID" by smashing an assortment of objects, Gallagher-style — told the Board of Regents last month that the UW System will not require vaccines, but will promote them with an "aggressive campaign."

