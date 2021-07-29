Tommy Thompson warns lawmakers against limiting UW's COVID-19 response

University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson warned lawmakers Thursday against tying the university's hands on efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission on campuses, following a statement from a Republican lawmaker.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said in a statement issued Wednesday evening that he will propose a measure requiring the UW System to get legislative approval before implementing any virus-related regulations. Nass co-chairs the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, and said he plans to introduce the motion next week.
"Unfortunately, some chancellors in the UW System consider themselves mini-Andrea Palms not beholden to following state law and moving quickly to take advantage of the Delta-variant hysteria to enact excessive COVID-19 mandates," Nass said in a statement, referring to the former state health secretary-designee, whose appointment was never confirmed by Republicans in the Senate. Palm now serves as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
No UW campuses have issued vaccine mandates for students, but some will require unvaccinated students to receive weekly testing for the virus. Several private schools — not subjected to the same legislative oversight — are requiring students to be vaccinated, including Marquette University, Lawrence University and Beloit College.
Nass said his actions are a response to those measures, along with potential mask-wearing requirements.
Thompson, a four-term Republican former governor of Wisconsin and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said the "health and safety of our students, faculty and staff during a global pandemic" has been the UW System's priority since he took on the role of interim president.
"Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19," Thompson said in a statement. "Just as we have this past year, the UW System will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open for the education students need, parents expect, and Wisconsin deserves."
The UW System serves about 165,000 students throughout the state.
The tension between lawmakers and UW campuses comes as Wisconsin, like the rest of the country, faces an uptick in COVID-19 cases primarily attributed to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases, reported by the state Department of Health Services, is 556 as of Thursday — double what it was a week ago and nearly eight times what it was a month ago.
State health officials are urging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated; 49.3% of residents have completed their vaccination series.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that even people who have been vaccinated should wear a mask indoors if they're in a COVID-19 hot spot. Public Health Madison & Dane County hasn't issued any new mandates, but has also recommended all people — vaccinated or not — mask up indoors.
Thompson — who has encouraged mask-wearing and vaccination, and urged students to "SMASH COVID" by smashing an assortment of objects, Gallagher-style — told the Board of Regents last month that the UW System will not require vaccines, but will promote them with an "aggressive campaign."
