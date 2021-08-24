Tommy Thompson says UW System will enact COVID-19 policies without legislative approval

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson won't be deterred by Republican lawmakers who say he needs their approval to enact COVID-19 regulations on campuses, he said Tuesday.

"We believe under (state law), we have complete authority to regulate, to control, supervise and maintain the structures on our campuses, but also at the same time, provide for the safety and the welfare of all of our faculty, our employees and of course, our great students," Thompson told reporters.

Thompson, a four-term Republican former governor of Wisconsin and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said he doesn't want to "pick a fight" with the Republican-led Legislature, but will stand his ground if his actions are challenged.

"I've the rights and the authority, and plus I have the responsibility of doing what is necessary to keep the universities open," Thompson said. "That responsibility and the authority that I have is not going to, in any way, allow me to be intimidated. … We're going to do what is necessary to keep the universities open, and safe and healthy."