Tommy Thompson says UW System will enact COVID-19 policies without legislative approval

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson won't be deterred by Republican lawmakers who say he needs their approval to enact COVID-19 regulations on campuses, he said Tuesday.
"We believe under (state law), we have complete authority to regulate, to control, supervise and maintain the structures on our campuses, but also at the same time, provide for the safety and the welfare of all of our faculty, our employees and of course, our great students," Thompson told reporters.
Thompson, a four-term Republican former governor of Wisconsin and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said he doesn't want to "pick a fight" with the Republican-led Legislature, but will stand his ground if his actions are challenged.
"I've the rights and the authority, and plus I have the responsibility of doing what is necessary to keep the universities open," Thompson said. "That responsibility and the authority that I have is not going to, in any way, allow me to be intimidated. … We're going to do what is necessary to keep the universities open, and safe and healthy."
Under a measure passed on party lines earlier this month by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, the UW System is required to issue an emergency rule in order to implement any virus-related regulations for students and campus visitors. That rule would then be subject to the GOP-controlled committee, which could suspend parts or all of it.
A spokesman for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, the committee co-chair who championed the measure, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thompson argued that the effort to block UW's authority to implement health and safety measures is flawed both as a matter of law and public policy.
All UW campuses throughout the state have implemented mask requirements, expectations or recommendations regardless of vaccination status. These policies come as all 72 of the state’s counties are experiencing a high or very high level of disease activity, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The average rate of positive tests is 7.1% — up from 3.8% a month ago. The spread is driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Thompson said he has instructed chancellors to consult with their local health departments to determine whether a campus mask requirement is necessary and, if so, to issue mandates for 30 days at a time.
Last fall, all UW campuses required masks indoors. Thompson advocated strongly for the policy and it was approved unanimously by the Board of Regents. The UW System also implemented a massive COVID-19 testing program, which Thompson promoted with a series of videos of him smashing a variety of objects including a cake and a pumpkin.
Heading into the fall 2021 semester, Thompson remains adamant against implementing a vaccination requirement — but said he will use his judgment, based on science, to adjust policies as needed.
"If I have to do an audible at the line … if the virus gets worse, if we have to do it, we will. We will consider any and all things in order to keep our schools open, but right now, no mandatory vaccinations," he said.
Instead, Thompson said, he's focused on encouraging students to get vaccinated with incentives and reminders that doing so will make in-person classes possible.
"We're going to put on this full court press on all of our campuses. … Plus, we're going to have a beer and brats for a poke. Maybe throw in a t-shirt. We've got things planned and we want people to have a good time, so let's try this approach first," Thompson said.
Through the "70 for 70" initiative, a campus has 70% of its students fully vaccinated, each student who has reported their vaccination status will be eligible for a $7,000 scholarship. Seventy scholarships will be available. In addition, student governments who help their campuses reach the 70% vaccination rate will receive $5,000.
Thompson said he doesn't expect the Legislature to sue the UW System, but if faced with a legal challenge, he will "contest it aggressively" and expects to prevail.
"We're going to fight to make sure that we maintain our colleges and make sure that our students are able to get the best education possible in as safe and healthy way as possible," Thompson said.
This story will be updated.
