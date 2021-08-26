Tommy Thompson calls for higher ed task force, likely won't seek permanent UW presidency

Asked Thursday during a WisPolitics Q&A session whether there’s a possibility he would become a candidate for the permanent position, Thompson said, “I don’t think that’s in the cards.”

“I came in to do a job. I think I’ve done a hell of a job. … It’s not something that I sought, but the university system was in trouble when I came in,” Thompson said. “(The UW System needs to) bring somebody in that’s a change artist. Bring somebody in who’s willing to stand up and make tough decisions. This university needs a president that’s not afraid, is willing to stand up and make decisions for the betterment of the whole university system instead of kowtowing and being so afraid of making a decision.”

Thompson said university leaders and elected officials have been too timid to give the university the tools it needs to thrive. He called on Evers and legislative leaders to set up a blue ribbon commission on higher education.

Among the issues that need studying, Thompson said, are expansion of distance learning options, the number of buildings owned by universities and whether services and courses are unnecessarily duplicated among campuses.

The UW System needs to be competitive, forward-thinking and focused on what’s best for students, Thompson said.