Tommy Thompson calls for higher ed task force, likely won't seek permanent UW presidency

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson said Thursday he doesn’t plan to seek the job on a permanent basis, estimating about six months before he leaves the post.
Thompson, 79, is a four-term Republican former governor of Wisconsin and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary. He was tapped to lead the 26-campus system on a temporary basis in July 2020, after a controversial search process failed to yield a new president following Ray Cross’ retirement.
As interim president, he has overseen the UW’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and navigated a state budget cycle marked by partisan tensions between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-led state Legislature.
The UW Board of Regents launched a new presidential search committee — larger and more diverse than the last one — last month.
Asked Thursday during a WisPolitics Q&A session whether there’s a possibility he would become a candidate for the permanent position, Thompson said, “I don’t think that’s in the cards.”
“I came in to do a job. I think I’ve done a hell of a job. … It’s not something that I sought, but the university system was in trouble when I came in,” Thompson said. “(The UW System needs to) bring somebody in that’s a change artist. Bring somebody in who’s willing to stand up and make tough decisions. This university needs a president that’s not afraid, is willing to stand up and make decisions for the betterment of the whole university system instead of kowtowing and being so afraid of making a decision.”
Thompson said university leaders and elected officials have been too timid to give the university the tools it needs to thrive. He called on Evers and legislative leaders to set up a blue ribbon commission on higher education.
Among the issues that need studying, Thompson said, are expansion of distance learning options, the number of buildings owned by universities and whether services and courses are unnecessarily duplicated among campuses.
The UW System needs to be competitive, forward-thinking and focused on what’s best for students, Thompson said.
“The Legislature, if they really want to do something, instead of trying to have us pass administrative rules — which doesn’t do anything — have them come in and set up a blue ribbon task force with the governor, a bipartisan one, and we will do more for higher education, save more money and improve the opportunities for our students all over the state,” Thompson said. “That’s what I want, that’s what’s needed, and nobody seems to have the courage to do it.”
Thompson was referencing a dispute with the Republican leaders of the Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, which voted earlier this month to require the UW System to issue an emergency rule by Sept. 2 in order to implement any COVID-19 regulations for students and campus visitors. That rule would then be subject to the GOP-controlled committee, which could suspend parts or all of it.
Earlier this week, Thompson told reporters he is confident he has the authority to make those policy decisions on his own and will not seek legislative approval.
JCRAR co-chair Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said he respects Thompson but is “disappointed” by his decision. Co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, said once the Sept. 2 deadline passes, he will request Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, "commence legal action … to force the UW System to comply with state law."
But Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, signaled on Thursday that a lawsuit would be unlikely. In a series of tweets, Steineke praised Thompson’s decision to encourage vaccination rather than mandate it on UW campuses.
“As students look to return to class for the first time in months, a lawsuit from the legislature would only add more confusion during an already stressful time. We’ll continue to monitor the decisions made by System, and stand ready to respond if future actions warrant it,” Steineke tweeted.
Thompson insisted that he’s not fighting with lawmakers — he’s just running the UW System.
“My friend Steve Nass can make that decision, and leadership can make their decision. I think they’re making a big mistake (if they sue). I think they’re going to lose the battle,” Thompson said. “Why do you want to fight with Tommy Thompson? For God’s sakes.”
