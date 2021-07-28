Tight property tax limits could have unintended consequences, report finds

Wisconsin property taxes increased by 3.4% in 2020 and 3.7% the previous year — the largest two increases the state has seen since 2009-10 — according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Although property taxes are on the rise, the most recent increases are still only about half as high as they were two decades ago; property taxes increased by 6.7% in 2001 and 2002.
The analysis by the nonpartisan research group looks at the factors that have contributed to those increases and notes some considerations for policymakers moving forward.
Under tight limits enacted by the state on how much they can raise revenue, local governments and school districts have increasingly relied on referendums and borrowing to fund projects and other needs. For 2020-21 alone, voter-approved referendums for school operations and building projects increased property tax bills by $1.1 billion more than they otherwise would have been, according to the report.
The bulk of that $1.1 billion can be attributed to referendum-approved debt service, with the remainder relatively evenly split between both recurring and non-recurring referendums.
Previous Wisconsin Policy Forum studies have found that voters in 295 out of 422 districts (69.9%) have approved a referendum since 2016, allowing local schools to raise their property taxes to secure more funding.
As a general rule, municipalities and counties can only tie property tax increases to a rise in property values resulting from net new construction — which means that faster-growing areas have more opportunities to raise revenue than communities that aren't expanding. The average rate of net new construction across the state hasn't risen above 1.7% since 2008, according to the report.
The report's findings suggest that some local governments are using debt to cover spending that usually would have been done with cash. They’re able to do that thanks to an exception in state law that doesn’t subject municipalities to levy limits for debts issued after July 2005, when the limits took effect. Through that exemption, cities, villages and towns increased property taxes by 3% in 2020-21 — nearly twice as much as the net new construction rate of 1.6%.
The state's efforts to rein in property taxes over the last decade have been successful, but may also have had unintended consequences, the Forum found:
- School districts are receiving a large amount of one-time federal aid, but much of that money is dedicated toward addressing COVID-19 effects. Districts with other spending needs, especially ongoing needs, might continue to rely on voters to approve tax increases.
- A continued reliance on referendums could exacerbate gaps between wealthy districts and those with voters who are less willing or able to vote for a tax hike.
- While school districts are relatively successful in their referendum efforts, local governments don't have the same track record — so some rely more on borrowing, which could become unsustainable, for instance, if interest rates rise.
"Some may feel that placing the decision to raise property taxes in the hands of voters is the appropriate approach. Others may worry that the (levy) limits exacerbate inequities between wealthy and poor communities, particularly if no allowance is made for inflation," the report notes.
The Forum offers two considerations for policymakers:
- School districts and local governments could consider using some federal pandemic aid to pay for building projects and purchases with cash rather than taking on more debt.
- As they monitor the overall tax burden for the state, state officials could also keep an eye on "less obvious trends such as local debt levels and service gaps between communities with higher and lower property values."
"Doing so may help them to evaluate the consequences — both intended and unintended — of these key policies," the report notes.
