Tight property tax limits could have unintended consequences, report finds

Wisconsin property taxes increased by 3.4% in 2020 and 3.7% the previous year — the largest two increases the state has seen since 2009-10 — according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Although property taxes are on the rise, the most recent increases are still only about half as high as they were two decades ago; property taxes increased by 6.7% in 2001 and 2002.

The analysis by the nonpartisan research group looks at the factors that have contributed to those increases and notes some considerations for policymakers moving forward.

Under tight limits enacted by the state on how much they can raise revenue, local governments and school districts have increasingly relied on referendums and borrowing to fund projects and other needs. For 2020-21 alone, voter-approved referendums for school operations and building projects increased property tax bills by $1.1 billion more than they otherwise would have been, according to the report.

The bulk of that $1.1 billion can be attributed to referendum-approved debt service, with the remainder relatively evenly split between both recurring and non-recurring referendums.