For lawmakers in the same political party as the governor, a State of the State address can be something of a workout, between the vigorous clapping and standing ovations delivered at each applause line deployed in the speech.
For the other party, the address is far less physically demanding.
Republican former Gov. Scott Walker joked about the applause discrepancy in 2014, when a mention of walleye fishing was one of few lines to earn a standing ovation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle: "It takes a walleye to get all of you to stand."
Similarly, there were only a handful of moments in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' first State of the State address that prompted lawmakers in both parties to stand up and applaud — and most of them had little to do with policy. Here are some of the most — and least — bipartisan moments from the speech.
1. Recognizing University of Wisconsin-Madison band director Mike Leckrone
Asked what he liked about Evers' speech, the first thing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said was this: "I love the fact that he introduced the band director. Everyone loves the Badgers, that was kind of Tommy Thompson-esque."
Evers opened his speech by acknowledging Leckrone, who is retiring after 50 years at UW, as a "Wisconsin institution" who "embodies both the soul of our campus and the spirit of our state"
Both parties stood and applauded.
2. Introducing First Lady Kathy Evers
Just after he introduced Leckrone, Evers acknowledged his family — in particular, his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Katie, who attended the speech.
Evers, who first met his wife in kindergarten, introduced her to the room as "my former junior prom date."
Both parties stood and applauded.
3. A bipartisan overture
"The state of our state is that we have work to do and we’re ready for bipartisan solutions," Evers said, earning applause from the entire chamber and a standing ovation from Democrats, who are in the minority in both the Assembly and Senate.
4. Highlighting success stories
It's common for a governor to point out a few guests in attendance whose work or life experience demonstrates the priorities of the administration.
For Evers, that started with Lisa Peyton-Caire, founder and president of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness.
"The Foundation serves more than 1,000 women and girls working to eliminate health disparities affecting black women, their families, and their communities," Evers said in his speech.
He followed up with a woman named Jen, from Cashton, who he said was able to "take control of her health" because of the Affordable Care Act, and a man named Jose Olvera, from Abbotsford, who moved from Mexico when he was 12 and is raising his sons in Wisconsin.
Evers also announced the first two winners of his new "Star Student Award" — a Boyceville Middle School student named Alex and a Parker High School (Janesville) student named Diamond.
Each person mentioned in the speech received a standing ovation from both sides.
5. Boosting education, closing the achievement gap
As a longtime educator and the former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Evers said it should come as "no one's surprise" that his budget will begin "as it always has for me, with education."
At this moment, lawmakers in both parties applauded. Democrats and one Republican lawmaker — Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon — stood as they clapped. Olsen co-chairs the Senate Committee on Education
A few more Republicans joined Democrats in standing ovations as Evers talked about boosting funding for special education programs and closing the state's achievement gap for low-income students and students of color.
"The longer we wait to invest in closing our achievement gap, the wider the gap will get, and the more it will cost us in the long-run," Evers said.
6. Cleaning up drinking water
Evers declared 2019 "the year of clean drinking water in Wisconsin," promising to designate a position at the Department of Health Services to oversee efforts to improve water quality throughout the state.
Wisconsin faces issues with contaminated groundwater and lead service lines.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said earlier this month he will form a water quality task force in the Assembly.
Evers' comments earned applause from both parties and a standing ovation from Democrats.
7. Expanding Medicaid
One of the biggest applause lines of the night for Democrats was Evers' pledge to include a provision in his first budget to accept the federal Medicaid expansion.
Democrats clapped and hollered in response as Republicans sat silently.
After the speech, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Evers should "give up" on the idea.
"No," Vos said when asked if there is room to compromise on the issue.
8. Withdrawing from the Obamacare lawsuit
Evers campaigned on a promise to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act, but his ability to do so without legislative approval was removed in a set of laws passed by the Republican-led Legislature after he was elected. A federal judged in Texas ruled the ACA unconstitutional in December, but it is still being enforced as the lawsuit is appealed.
Despite the extraordinary session law, Evers said he had instructed Attorney General Josh Kaul to withdraw from the lawsuit.
"I’ve said all along that I believe the best way to maintain protections for healthcare here in Wisconsin is to stop trying to dismantle those protections at the federal level," Evers said.
Democrats clapped and high-fived each other while Republicans stayed in their seats, some visibly displeased.
9. Cutting middle-class taxes
"We’re going to cut taxes by 10 percent for everyone making up to $100,000 and families making up to $150,000," Evers said in the biggest, most bipartisan policy line of the night.
Republicans and Democrats stood together, clapping and cheering for the item of agreement.
"But," Evers continued, prompting a few laughs as the bipartisanship began to fade.
"We’re not going to do it by spending money we don’t have or that might not be there in two years. I don’t make promises I can’t keep, and I’m not going to propose things that we can’t pay for," Evers said. "So instead, we’re going to fund tax relief for hard-working families by capping a corporate tax credit, 80 percent of which goes to filers making more than $1 million a year."
Democrats were the only ones who liked the rest of that line.
Republicans, who oppose capping the manufacturing and agriculture credit, have proposed funding the cut with a positive budget balance of about $600 million.
10. …and the band played 'On, Wisconsin'
Members of the Badger Band played Evers out with a short rendition of "On, Wisconsin." Once again, lawmakers from both parties were on their feet clapping along to something they could all support.