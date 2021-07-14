Ted Nugent hired as spokesman for group that pushed for Wisconsin's gray wolf hunt

The Kansas-based hunting rights group that successfully sued to force Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources to hold a wolf hunt in February has a new spokesman — the Motor City Madman himself, Ted Nugent.

Hunter Nation is headed by Luke Hilgemann, of Marshfield — a veteran of Wisconsin politics and the former CEO of Americans for Prosperity.

"Ted Nugent has been an icon in the hunting and outdoor community for decades and no one has fought harder to protect the rights of hunters than Uncle Ted," Hilgemann said in a statement. "We are beyond excited to officially partner with Ted to help us grow our army of hunters, increase our impact on policy and continue to activate millions of American hunters to vote their values and protect our traditions."

In addition to speaking on the organization's behalf, Nugent will be appear in a daily “Nightly Nuge” segment that will appear on the group’s website.

Hunter Nation's influence in Wisconsin is controversial, depending on one's views on the gray wolf hunt.