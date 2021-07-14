Ted Nugent hired as spokesman for group that pushed for Wisconsin's gray wolf hunt

The Kansas-based hunting rights group that successfully sued to force Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources to hold a wolf hunt in February has a new spokesman — the Motor City Madman himself, Ted Nugent.
Hunter Nation is headed by Luke Hilgemann, of Marshfield — a veteran of Wisconsin politics and the former CEO of Americans for Prosperity.
"Ted Nugent has been an icon in the hunting and outdoor community for decades and no one has fought harder to protect the rights of hunters than Uncle Ted," Hilgemann said in a statement. "We are beyond excited to officially partner with Ted to help us grow our army of hunters, increase our impact on policy and continue to activate millions of American hunters to vote their values and protect our traditions."
In addition to speaking on the organization's behalf, Nugent will be appear in a daily “Nightly Nuge” segment that will appear on the group’s website.
Hunter Nation's influence in Wisconsin is controversial, depending on one's views on the gray wolf hunt.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted federal protections on the species in January after determining it no longer met the criteria for a threatened or endangered species. The decision allowed states to take population management into their own hands, including the use of hunting and trapping seasons.
The Wisconsin DNR voted against holding a hunting season a month after the wolf was delisted, planning instead to wait until the coming fall to allow for time to update its wolf management plan and consult with tribes and the public. Represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, Hilgemann and Hunter Nation succeeded in overturning the agency's decision.
Wisconsin hunters harvested 218 wolves in February, causing the DNR to end the hunt early. The overall quota set for the hunt was 200 wolves, although 81 of those were allocated to the Wisconsin Ojibwe tribes, which chose not to participate in the hunt.
Like the wolf hunt and its advocates, Nugent himself is controversial — earning notoriety over the last few decades for his racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments.
