Six Ojibwe tribes seek expedited court order to cancel Wisconsin wolf hunt

"This case is about Wisconsin’s responsibility to protect and conserve the natural resources we all share,” said Gussie Lord, managing attorney of Earthjustice’s Tribal Partnerships program. "The Ojibwe’s treaty rights guarantee them the ability to coexist with the natural world in the way that they believe is appropriate and necessary to sustain the future generations."

Lord argued that Wisconsin has "set the stage for yet another violation of the Ojibwe’s treaty rights."

In Wisconsin, state law requires the Department of Natural Resources to issue wolf hunting licenses if the gray wolf is removed from the U.S. and Wisconsin lists of endangered and threatened species. The season must occur from the first Saturday in November through the end of February.

The DNR has the authority to set limits for the number of licenses it issues and the number of wolves that may be harvested. The season ends when the harvest limits are met.