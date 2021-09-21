Six Ojibwe tribes claim Wisconsin wolf hunt violates treaty rights

Six Ojibwe tribes filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to cancel Wisconsin's upcoming November wolf hunt, arguing it violates their treaty rights.
The tribes' lawsuit follows one filed last month by a coalition of animal advocacy groups, challenging the quota set by the Natural Resources Board, seeking to cancel the November hunt and challenging the constitutionality of the state law that requires a wolf hunt.
"To the Anishinaabe, the Ma’iingan are our brothers," said Marvin Defoe, the Red Cliff Tribe’s representative on the Voigt Inter-Tribal Task Force, in a statement. "The legends and stories tell us as brothers we walk hand in hand together. What happens to the Ma’iingan happens to humanity."
The Ojibwe word for “wolf” is "Ma’iingan," and the word to describe the people of the Great Lakes region connected to the culture is "Anishinaabe."
The tribes are represented by Earthjustice, which in January filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to remove wolves from the Endangered Species Act.
In Wisconsin, state law requires the Department of Natural Resources to issue wolf hunting licenses if the gray wolf is removed from the U.S. and Wisconsin lists of endangered and threatened species. The season must occur from the first Saturday in November through the end of February.
The DNR has the authority to set limits for the number of licenses it issues and the number of wolves that may be harvested. The season ends when the harvest limits are met.
Wisconsin is the only state that mandates a wolf season, and one of only five that allow wolves to be hunted.
Under federal treaty rights, the Ojibwe tribes are entitled to up to half the hunt quota, but they do not harvest wolves because they view them as family.
"In our treaty rights, we’re supposed to share with the state 50-50 in our resources and we’re feeling that we’re not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February," said John Johnson, Sr., president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, in a statement. "The Ojibwe are accountable for everything when we hunt, fish, and gather any resources. … When we know it’s wrong to hunt, we don’t harvest. We step back and assess the damage. We take care of our community in a good way as others should."
The tribes argue that, in setting a quota for the November wolf hunt, the Natural Resources Board "purposefully and knowingly discriminated against the Ojibwe Tribes by acting to nullify their share." In addition, they argue the board "failed to use sound biological principles" in setting the quota and that it failed to place "adequate safeguards" to protect the Ojibwe tribes' share.
Wolf hunting in Wisconsin paused when the species was returned to the federal Endangered Species List in 2014. The gray wolf was again removed from the federal list in January of this year, and the DNR planned to hold a hunting season in November. But a court ruling forced a hunt immediately, before the first window of the year closed in February.
Hunters and trappers killed 218 wolves in four days, surpassing the kill quota of 119 (taking into account the wolves allocated to Chippewa tribes) set by the DNR.
Following the February hunt, the board set a quota of 300 wolves for the November hunt (150 of which would be allocated for the Ojibwe tribes). DNR scientists had advocated for a lower quota of 130 (effectively 65), based on the number of wolves harvested in February.
This latest legal challenge follows a decision last week by a Dane County judge to dismiss a lawsuit from Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking to remove the head of the Natural Resources Board. Frederick Prehn, who was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker and whose term ended May 1, argues he has the right to hold onto his seat until the state Senate confirms Gov. Tony Evers' nominee to replace him. Kaul has said he will appeal the decision.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.