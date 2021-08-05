Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduces 'Disease X' bill to prepare for unknown viral threats

A bill from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin would allocate $2 billion over a four-year period for the federal government to prepare medical responses to future viral threats.
The "Disease X" bill, introduced by the Wisconsin Democrat on Thursday, would provide $500 million per year to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) at the Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill "will enable the U.S. to rapidly develop drugs, diagnostics and vaccines against unknown viral threats in order to save lives and safeguard the economy in future events," said Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in a statement.
There is currently no sustained federal funding or program dedicated to this effort.
"Infectious disease outbreaks now occur three times more often than they did 40 years ago. The next pandemic, driven by an unknown Disease X, will come," Baldwin said. "We should not be waiting for the next viral threat to emerge. We must invest in the development of novel antivirals, vaccines and diagnostics for unknown threats now so that we are better prepared to control the spread than we were at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Under the legislation, BARDA would coordinate with relevant federal agencies to form a strategy for the development of medical countermeasures. The Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (a coalition of government agencies) would coordinate investment strategies; the Department of Health and Human Services would focus on products to protect the public while the Department of Defense would lead on products to protect military personnel.
Equity and accessibility would be directed as top priorities for the development of prevention and response measures, with special attention to ease of use and access.
Funds distributed under the program would be designated for American companies, and 25% of the funding would be set aside for companies employing less than 500 people.
The bill is supported by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Madison biotech company FluGen, Lodi's AttWill Medical Solutions and the International Society for Antiviral Research.
Attwill Medical Solutions co-founders Bill Jackson and Attilio DiFiore praised the proposal for securing "the ability for small and medium sized companies to develop life-saving therapeutics, which will create a level playing field in innovation for the benefit of the American public."
"We have been vulnerable for quite some time from the threats of viral and bacterial infections, but the innovative approach that Sen. Baldwin is undertaking will simply spur advancement in countermeasures, secure the domestic supply chain, and most importantly, save lives both domestically and abroad," Jackson and DiFiore said.
Baldwin's office said the "Disease X" program would align with the Biden administration's priorities for outbreak prevention strategies, noting that the administration recently announced $3.2 billion in funding to "accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of antiviral medicines."
