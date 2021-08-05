Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduces 'Disease X' bill to prepare for unknown viral threats

A bill from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin would allocate $2 billion over a four-year period for the federal government to prepare medical responses to future viral threats.

The "Disease X" bill, introduced by the Wisconsin Democrat on Thursday, would provide $500 million per year to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill "will enable the U.S. to rapidly develop drugs, diagnostics and vaccines against unknown viral threats in order to save lives and safeguard the economy in future events," said Anita Cicero, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in a statement.

There is currently no sustained federal funding or program dedicated to this effort.