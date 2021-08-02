Sen. Melissa Agard aims to plant 'seeds of hope' for economic security

"Wisconsin will work best when no matter what stage of life you’re in, you know that your economic security is being taken care of so you can take care of yourself and your family in an independent and safe way," Agard said.

The bills are currently circulating for co-sponsorship. Agard said they are drawing strong Democratic support, but no Republicans have gotten on board.

Although some components, like the $15 minimum wage, have a history of partisan division in Wisconsin, Agard is hopeful that lawmakers in the majority party will consider each proposal individually. She noted that the retirement marketplace would only need funding for the initial website construction, and that the goal of baby bonds would be to set up children for financial independence rather than reliance on government assistance programs.

"As a member of the minority party … how it is that I define success becomes pretty unique," Agard said. "When I introduce an idea for people to consider through drafting a bill or introducing a suite of bills together, providing the people of Wisconsin the ability to look at options and to think about what can be and how it is that … the state can be lifting them up — that feels like a success. If I'm planting seeds of hope in Wisconsin, that’s a great thing."

That being said, Agard said she'll do all she can to get committee hearings for the bills and attract support across the aisle.

