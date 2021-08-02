Sen. Melissa Agard aims to plant 'seeds of hope' for economic security

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, is playing the long game when she considers the definition of success in the state Capitol.
So when she and several of her Democratic legislative colleagues introduce bills like the ones in the "BEST (Building Economic Security Together)" package in a Republican-led Legislature, she's thinking about the message they can send.
"I really try hard in my work to think about how it is that we can provide alternatives to what the majority party is doing for folks … trying to provide a vision for people in the state that is an alternative for them to be able to think about," Agard said. "It’s not a matter of if policies like this go forward, it’s a matter of when they go forward."
The BEST agenda is composed of six individual bills that would:
- Invest $3,000 in "baby bonds" for each eligible child born in Wisconsin. The money would be available at age 18, and could be used to buy a home, pursue higher education, start a business, contribute toward retirement or investments, or pay for child care.
- Increase the minimum wage immediately from $7.25 to $10.15, and to $15 within one year. From then on, increases would be tied to inflation. Tipped wage would be eliminated, and local governments would have the authority to set their own minimum wage.
- Create a pilot program to allow three counties to apply for grants to assist with down payments by providing up to $15,000 for people buying homes.
- Create a state-run retirement marketplace to help people learn about and invest in vetted retirement plans.
- Repeal the state tax on pensions for public safety and other frontline workers.
- Require pharmaceutical companies to report to the state when a drug price will increase by more than 25%.
"Wisconsin will work best when no matter what stage of life you’re in, you know that your economic security is being taken care of so you can take care of yourself and your family in an independent and safe way," Agard said.
The bills are currently circulating for co-sponsorship. Agard said they are drawing strong Democratic support, but no Republicans have gotten on board.
Although some components, like the $15 minimum wage, have a history of partisan division in Wisconsin, Agard is hopeful that lawmakers in the majority party will consider each proposal individually. She noted that the retirement marketplace would only need funding for the initial website construction, and that the goal of baby bonds would be to set up children for financial independence rather than reliance on government assistance programs.
"As a member of the minority party … how it is that I define success becomes pretty unique," Agard said. "When I introduce an idea for people to consider through drafting a bill or introducing a suite of bills together, providing the people of Wisconsin the ability to look at options and to think about what can be and how it is that … the state can be lifting them up — that feels like a success. If I'm planting seeds of hope in Wisconsin, that’s a great thing."
That being said, Agard said she'll do all she can to get committee hearings for the bills and attract support across the aisle.
