As education issues continue to take center stage in Wisconsin's gubernatorial contest, Republican Gov. Scott Walker's campaign is accusing Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers of flip-flopping on his support for school resource officers. But Evers' campaign says the Democratic candidate's position has been consistent.
In the days after the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, both Walker and Evers introduced plans aimed at making schools safer for students and faculty throughout Wisconsin.
Evers' plan would have allowed school districts to exceed their state-imposed revenue limits, raising taxes in order to fund security and safety measures including school safety officers and building improvements. The proposal also included $50 million to enhance mental health, behavioral health and violence prevention programs.
Walker's plan, approved by the Legislature with bipartisan support, created an Office of School Safety within the state Department of Justice, charged with developing best practices for school safety plans, offering training and resources to schools and overseeing the grant application process.
It also required schools to share blueprints of their buildings with local law enforcement, implemented additional requirements for school safety plans currently required under state law, and required all mandatory reporters of child abuse to also be mandatory reporters of threats of school violence.
Under the Walker plan, the Office of School Safety has administered a one-time $100 million grant program to be used for building upgrades or staff training. Applications were due on Thursday for the second round of grants, with about half the money set aside still available to fund mental health training for teachers and staff, additional facility upgrades and the creation of School Safety Intervention Teams.
Evers has argued the remaining funds should be used to expand availability of mental health services in schools, while representatives for the DOJ have countered that the one-time grants shouldn't be used to fund salaries.
As Evers criticizes the DOJ approach, Walker's campaign has called into question his position on funding school resource officers.
Campaign representatives pointed to a report released last year by the Council of Chief State School Officers, a national group over which Evers has served as president and past president. He held the position of past president when the report, titled "Leading for Equity: Opportunities for State Education Chiefs," was released.
In one section, the report discusses trade-offs that might be necessary in order to meet equity goals.
"For example, funding programs for disadvantaged students may require hiring fewer school officers/security guards, whose benefits are outweighed by a negative influence on school culture and equity, and disproportionate consequences for students of color, and instead dedicate those resources toward hiring school counselors, mental and behavioral health workers, and nurses," the report reads.
Walker campaign aides argue that recommendation contradicts a position Evers has taken during his campaign for governor. He told the Wisconsin State Journal in March that he supports allowing districts to exceed their revenue limits to fund school safety officers and facility improvements, as stated in his school safety plan.
"Tony Evers is telling national special interests police officers are bad on the one hand, then saying he’ll raise taxes to fund more officers on the other — either way, he’s showing he’ll side with the far left of the Democrat party over Wisconsin families," said Walker spokesman Austin Altenburg in a statement. "While Evers fails again to protect our children, Scott Walker believes that no child should ever feel unsafe in our schools, and has taken action to ensure that is a reality in all Wisconsin schools."
But Evers aides argued his position is consistent: it should be up to local school districts to decide whether and how to use school resource officers.
The question came to the forefront in the Madison school district this summer, as a school board committee considered removing police officers from schools and replacing them with a liaison program. The plan was scrapped after heated debates, during which concerns were raised about the potential of the presence of officers to negatively affect students of color.
"Tony has been a leader on school safety and student mental health," said Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback in a statement. "He strongly believes that schools should be given the flexibility to develop their own school safety and mental health initiatives — including the use of school resources officers — based on student and community needs."
Cudaback pointed to recent reports that U.S. education secretary Betsy DeVos is considering allowing states to use federal grants to purchase guns for teachers, and noted that Evers has said several times that "he would rather go to jail than have guns in the classroom."
"With our kids about to go back to school, Wisconsinites are right to question whether Scott Walker will once again cave to Trump," Cudaback said.
Walker told reporters in February he was not considering the possibility of arming teachers.
"I think, having talked to teachers, most teachers aren’t interested in that," Walker said. "We want something that’s going to help school districts across the board, so those are the things we’re focusing on."