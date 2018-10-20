Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers drew clear contrasts but tread familiar ground as they fielded questions about their credibility and their visions for the state during their first debate on Friday.
before the Nov. 6 election.
Walker made the case that, under his leadership, the state has reached an age of prosperity and that voters should give him a chance to serve a third four-year term. If re-elected, he would be the only governor to do so since Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who served four terms.
"We are Wisconsin proud," Walker said in his closing remarks. "I gotta tell you, I'm proud to be your governor. I'm proud of what we've done together over the past eight years to turn this state around."
Evers argued that Walker is a career politician who has driven Wisconsin into an age of polarization and partisan rancor by putting his political interests ahead of the state's. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction pledged to move the state forward by "bringing people together."
Most national polls throughout the race have shown Evers with an edge of varying degrees over Walker, but a poll released Oct. 10 by Marquette University Law School put the two in a dead heat. Just one percent of voters were undecided with 5 percent supporting Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson, 46 percent backing Evers and 47 percent supporting Walker.
Walker made several references to Thompson throughout the evening, including reiterating a pledge to fund two-thirds of K-12 education costs with state dollars. Evers has also made that promise throughout his campaign.
In the face of arguments from Walker that Evers would raise taxes, Evers touted a proposal to offer a 10 percent income tax credit to individuals earning $100,000 or less and families earning $150,000 or less. He insisted that Walker's suggestion that he could raise the gas tax by as much as $1 per gallon was "ridiculous" and "never gonna happen."
Walker said Evers should declare a range of acceptable tax increases, but Evers said he would not enter bipartisan negotiations with any preconceived solutions. Walker also hammered Evers for his plans to eliminate the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which reduces the state income tax for manufacturers and agricultural producers.
"Better hold onto your wallets and purses, because he’s going to raise your taxes," Walker said.
While much of the discussion centered around topics that have dominated the campaign like health care, education and taxes, the candidates also offered sharp contrasts on immigration policy.
Asked whether he would support offering in-state tuition to so-called Dreamers — undocumented students who were brought to the United States by their parents as young children — and whether he would allow undocumented workers to receive driver's licenses, Walker repeatedly said federal law would not allow such policies. Evers said he would support both.
Neither candidate said he would make first offense drunken driving a criminal offense, but Evers said he would "look at" it only if a focus was placed on rehabilitation rather than incarceration. Walker agreed that rehabilitation is key, and said he has focused on cracking down on repeat offenders.
Walker also voiced concerns with legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana, arguing it could be a gateway to heavier drug use. Evers supports decriminalization, and said he would consider legalization pending the results of referendums throughout the state.
The debate was moderated by an all-woman panel. Both candidates were asked, in an election cycle being framed as another "year of the woman," why women should vote for them.
"I think for the same reason men should. For us, we offer a plan to keep moving the state forward," Walker said, touting the state's economic successes including a low unemployment rate and high labor participation rate.
Evers named education and health care as selling points for women, adding that "women's health has been under attack" in Wisconsin under Walker.
The candidates will meet again for their second and final debate on Oct. 26 in Milwaukee.