Starting Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker will be selling Foxconn to every corner of Wisconsin.
Walker's campaign is set to air four unique ads touting the state's deal with the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company, focusing on the impact of the project in each region being targeted.
The ads — which put the number of Walker's TV spots for the 2018 into the double digits — will air on television in western Wisconsin, central Wisconsin and the Green Bay area. Another ad will air in the Milwaukee media market in southeastern Wisconsin, where Foxconn plans to build a 20 million-square-foot campus in Mount Pleasant. They will also run on digital platforms.
The Foxconn push comes two weeks before voters will select one of eight Democratic candidates to face Walker in the Nov. 6 general election, and about a month after President Donald Trump visited Mount Pleasant to celebrate the project's groundbreaking. Support for the deal is mixed throughout the state, and almost nonexistent among the eight-person Democratic primary field.
A Marquette University Law School poll released earlier this month found that 46 percent of Wisconsin voters think the state is paying more than the Foxconn deal is worth, while 39 percent believe the package is worth the cost and 14 percent are undecided.
Fifty-three percent of voters said they believe the deal will substantially improve the economy in southeastern Wisconsin, but only 30 percent said they think businesses near where they live will benefit from it.
In the last month, Walker, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn have announced that the company will expand its footprint to other parts of the state, with working space in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Eau Claire.
The new ads highlight some of those moves, including the Green Bay Innovation Center, and showcases Wisconsin companies that have received construction contracts for the project, including Hoffman Construction of Black River Falls and Merrill Steel of Schofield.
"Foxconn will earn tax credits based on actual investment and job creation. No jobs and investment, no tax credits," Walker says in all four ads.
Wisconsin's deal with Foxconn is the largest subsidy to a foreign company in U.S. history. The company best known for manufacturing Apple iPhones has promised to invest $10 billion to build an LCD panel manufacturing plant that will create between 3,000 and 13,000 jobs. In exchange, the state will offer about $3 billion in refundable tax credits delivered on a "pay as you grow" basis tied to job creation and capital investment benchmarks. If the company fails to meet certain benchmarks, benefits may be clawed back.
The company is required to pay an average annual salary of $53,875 in order to qualify for state tax credits.
In addition to offering tax credits, Wisconsin has also agreed to relax some environmental regulations and change the process for legal appeals for the company. The state is expected to break even on the deal in 2043, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Legislation paving the way for the deal was approved last year primarily along party lines, with just five Democrats — all of whom represent the area where the campus will be built — joining Republicans in supporting it. Three Republicans opposed it.
Several Democrats running for governor have said that, if elected, they would either break the contract or find a way to renegotiate it. Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn launched a TV ad earlier this month arguing he is the only candidate who can and will stop the deal, which he calls a "corporate welfare giveaway."
Other candidates have criticized the deal, but argued it's unrealistic to promise the contract can be undone.