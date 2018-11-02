An executive order authorizing the Wisconsin National Guard to assist with elections, if needed, was not issued in response to any specific threat, Gov. Scott Walker and election officials said Friday.
The National Guard is available as a resource to the Wisconsin Elections Commission if problems arise on Election Day, the state's chief elections official said on a call with reporters.
"The National Guard and (Adjutant) General (Donald) Dunbar have been just fantastic in helping us navigate the world of homeland security. We welcome their input," said elections administrator Meagan Wolfe.
The Elections Commission did not request the order from Walker, Wolfe said, but the commission works closely with the Guard on training and preparedness for cybersecurity issues. WEC spokesman Reid Magney said the Guard could also offer assistance if a natural disaster were to affect access to a polling place.
The order was requested by the state Department of Military Affairs and is the first of its kind, said Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg.
The order authorizes the state's "Adjutant General to call to state active duty such elements of the Wisconsin National Guard as the Adjutant General deems necessary to provide essential services to the Wisconsin Elections Commission."
"You will not see anything different at the polling places. The National Guard will not have a presence at our polling places," Wolfe said.
The Elections Commission announced last year that Russian actors had targeted the state Department of Workforce Development in 2016, in what was believed to be an effort to identify vulnerabilities that could assist in targeting elections systems. Wisconsin's Division of Enterprise Technology prevented Russian hackers from breaching the state's systems on two separate occasions.
Wolfe said Friday that the state's elections systems are secure and there is "no evidence" they have ever been compromised.
The commission has set up a 24/7 hotline for local election officials to report any issues or emergencies.
It was also reported on Friday that the Elections Commission shut down an unused, password-protected file-sharing system after a ProPublica reporter inquired about whether it could be vulnerable to hacking.
The system was once connected to the commission's website, but had no connection to confidential voter information, officials said.
Wolfe said the ProPublica report contained "some inaccuracies" and likened the port to a "locked door" that was not being used.