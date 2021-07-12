Ryan Owens raises $300,000 in first months of Republican AG campaign

Republican candidate Ryan Owens has raised nearly $304,000 since launching his campaign to unseat Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. His campaign shared this with the Cap Times ahead of the July 15 campaign finance report filing deadline.
The funds are a record for a first-time report filed by an attorney general candidate, Owens' campaign claims. The second-largest amount reported in an AG candidate's first filing was about $195,000 for Republican Brad Schimel. Schimel, who was elected in 2014, was defeated by Kaul in 2018.
Kaul brought in about $175,000 in his first report in July 2017. Democratic candidate Susan Happ, whom Schimel defeated in 2014, reported about $170,000 in her first filing.
"We have made friends and earned supporters all across Wisconsin. I believe we are going to win this race because of our message, our hard work, and our love of this state," Owens said in a statement. "Wisconsin voters will know: We will never tire; we will never back down; we will always fight for you. Together, we are going to protect our freedoms and make Wisconsin safer."
Owens, an attorney who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Madison law, launched his campaign in April. The former director of UW-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership joined the Republican field shortly after Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his candidacy.
Kaul, a former federal prosecutor and voting rights attorney, officially announced on Sunday that he will seek reelection.
"I’m proud of my record of protecting public safety, public health, the environment and our rights," Kaul tweeted. "And we need to continue to have an AG who will fight for all Wisconsinites, rather than one who caters to special interests."
Owens has about $250,000 in the bank and has received contributions from all of Wisconsin's 72 counties, his campaign said. His endorsers include former Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, former state Supreme Court justices Dan Kelly and Michael Gableman and former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow.
Neither Kaul, Owens nor Toney has filed a report for the current fundraising period. Kaul's last fundraising report, filed in January, showed that he had about $234,000 on hand.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.