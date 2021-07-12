Ryan Owens raises $300,000 in first months of Republican AG campaign

Republican candidate Ryan Owens has raised nearly $304,000 since launching his campaign to unseat Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. His campaign shared this with the Cap Times ahead of the July 15 campaign finance report filing deadline.

The funds are a record for a first-time report filed by an attorney general candidate, Owens' campaign claims. The second-largest amount reported in an AG candidate's first filing was about $195,000 for Republican Brad Schimel. Schimel, who was elected in 2014, was defeated by Kaul in 2018.

Kaul brought in about $175,000 in his first report in July 2017. Democratic candidate Susan Happ, whom Schimel defeated in 2014, reported about $170,000 in her first filing.

"We have made friends and earned supporters all across Wisconsin. I believe we are going to win this race because of our message, our hard work, and our love of this state," Owens said in a statement. "Wisconsin voters will know: We will never tire; we will never back down; we will always fight for you. Together, we are going to protect our freedoms and make Wisconsin safer."