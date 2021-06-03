Ron Johnson explains refusal to back bipartisan investigation into Capitol insurrection

Asked whether former President Donald Trump bears any responsibility for the attack on the Capitol — which occurred during the certification of the Electoral College results that declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election — Johnson argued that “hyper-partisan politics” are the problem, and said he blames the individual perpetrators of the crimes committed on Jan. 6.

He said it’s up to individuals to judge for themselves the role Trump played in the attack on the Capitol, but he does not believe his actions were impeachable. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also voted against Trump’s impeachment, has said the former president is “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” and several rioters have argued in court that Trump influenced their actions.

"I don't think we should scornfully dismiss the legitimate concerns (about election irregularities) of tens of millions of Americans,” Johnson said. “I thought that was an important debate to have on Jan. 6, which is why I was not happy with the breach of the Capitol that cut short that very important discussion.”