Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday he expects Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal, set to be released next week, to contain "lots of poison pills" that will deter Republicans from supporting it — starting with a proposal to decriminalize possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana.
"That's 50 marijuana cigarettes. Fifty marijuana joints," Vos said during a WisPolitics luncheon in Madison. "That’s almost enough to get this entire room high."
Vos, who said he has been open to allowing medical marijuana use for several years, has frequently said he would only support a medical marijuana policy in a very limited sense. He opposes legalization for recreational use.
Had Evers proposed a more restrictive medical marijuana proposal, Vos said, he believes it would have had a 40-50 percent chance of being approved by the Republican-led Legislature. Vos gave Evers' current proposal a chance of 10 percent. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has said he doesn't think Senate Republicans would vote for medical marijuana legislation.
Evers said earlier this week he will propose legalizing the use of marijuana to alleviate the symptoms of ailments like cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The governor's plan would decriminalize the possession, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana for 25 grams or less, and would allow people previously convicted of that crime who have completed their sentence or probation to have the charge expunged from their records. It would also expand access to cannabidiol, or CBD oil.
"Well most would say that poison pills are actually the poison pills being over-prescribed and destroying lives and communities," tweeted Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in response to Vos' comments. "Imagine being this out of touch."
Vos offered a similar assessment of two other Evers proposals: a middle-class tax cut and a women's health initiative.
Evers campaigned on offering a 10 percent income tax cut to middle-income earners, funded in part by capping an existing income tax credit for manufacturers and in part by tapping into the state's budget reserves. Republicans passed their own version of the tax cut, funded entirely by tapping into the reserves — a measure Evers vetoed on Wednesday.
Evers said he was "troubled and disappointed" the proposal was passed without bipartisan "support and cooperation." Vos argued the GOP proposal was an attempt at cooperation.
"I think he is sincere in wanting to (cut taxes), but if you take something you know can generate a bipartisan consensus but put a part of the proposal that is so diametrically opposed to what you know the other side would take, that’s not serious," Vos said of the provision capping the manufacturing tax credit.
Republicans have said any measure that increases the tax burden on manufacturers or farmers won't earn their support.
Asked about Evers' "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" budget proposal released on Thursday, Vos said he hadn't reviewed it yet. However, he immediately objected to a provision that would reinstate Planned Parenthood's eligibility for some federal funding streams.
"I have not seen the proposal, but Republicans are not going to put one more nickel into Planned Parenthood than we do right now. We have done everything we can to try to make sure that we protect human life. I certainly think giving money to our state's largest abortion provider is not something I can ever see our caucus doing," Vos told reporters. "We can either pick discussions where we know that we can find a middle ground, or we can pick things that do nothing more than make the people happy who go to our state (political party) conventions."
Evers' "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" plan would create an Infant Mortality Prevention Program within the state Department of Health Services, expand post-partum coverage for mothers insured under Medicaid, increase grant funding for programs aimed at reducing health disparities and boost funding for programs and grants that help provide cancer screenings and STI testing. It would also restore eligibility to Planned Parenthood for funding that was stripped away under former Gov. Scott Walker.
In spite of the "poison pill" expectation, Vos said, he wants to increase lines of communication between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic administration. Vos said he would like to meet weekly with Evers as he did with Walker.
"The voters of Wisconsin chose divided government … so for those of us who are practicing inside of this field, the best thing that can happen is the maximum amount of communication," Vos said. "My door is as open as it possibly can be to try to increase communication with Gov. Evers."