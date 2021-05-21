Republicans push to reduce unemployment benefits as work search requirement resumes

Wisconsin’s current unemployment rate is 3.9%, compared to 3.1% in March 2020 before the coronavirus hit, and 14.1% in April 2020. The U.S. average is 6.1%.

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, rejected the premise that people are refusing to return to work because of their unemployment benefits.

“If they make more on UI than by working, that says a hell of a lot more about the kinds of wages employers are willing to pay than the work ethic of our Wisconsin neighbors,” Larson said in a statement.

DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek noted during Wednesday’s administrative rules review committee hearing that low-wage workers, women and people of color have had higher rates of job loss and slower rates of economic recovery related to the pandemic — attributed in part to family caregiving needs and employment in the service and hospitality industries. Access to affordable child care has impeded some people’s ability to return to work, she said.