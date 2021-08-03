Republican-led committee votes to block UW campuses from enacting COVID-19 mitigation mandates

"Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19," Thompson said in a statement. "Just as we have this past year, the UW System will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open for the education students need, parents expect, and Wisconsin deserves."

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that UW-Madison is considering implementing a campus-wide mask mandate and potentially expanding testing requirements. Current plans call for weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus. That could also apply to all unvaccinated students and employees.

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, voted against the measure, and said the provision could potentially be struck down in court. Roys accused Nass of "abusing the administrative rule process" by "exercising a preemptive veto over anything a public entity might do."