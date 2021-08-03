Republican-led committee votes to block UW campuses from enacting COVID-19 mitigation mandates

The University of Wisconsin System must receive approval from the Republican-led Legislature to enact any COVID-19 regulations such as vaccine, testing or mask mandates, following a committee vote on Tuesday.
Under the measure passed on party lines by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, the UW System has up to 30 days to issue an emergency rule in order to implement any virus-related regulations for students and campus visitors. That rule would then be subject to the GOP-controlled committee, which could suspend parts or all of it.
"Government-issued COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns have failed miserably in dealing with this virus," said committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater. "The path forward in addressing COVID-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary, informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances."
No UW campuses have issued vaccine mandates for students, but some will require unvaccinated students to receive weekly testing for the virus. Several private schools — not subject to the same legislative oversight — are requiring students to be vaccinated, including Marquette University, Lawrence University and Beloit College.
Nass said the measure was a response to those requirements, along with potential mask mandates.
The vote comes as Wisconsin, like the rest of the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, primarily attributed to the rapidly spreading Delta variant — especially among unvaccinated people. The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed cases increased by 330% in just two weeks at the end of July.
University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson warned lawmakers last week against tying the university's hands on efforts to prevent COVID-19 transmission on campuses, but didn't comment specifically on the content of the proposal.
Thompson, a four-term Republican former governor of Wisconsin and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said the "health and safety of our students, faculty and staff during a global pandemic" has been the UW System's priority since he took on the role of interim president.
"Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19," Thompson said in a statement. "Just as we have this past year, the UW System will continue to use its authority to take nimble and reasonable steps that enable us to keep our campuses open for the education students need, parents expect, and Wisconsin deserves."
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that UW-Madison is considering implementing a campus-wide mask mandate and potentially expanding testing requirements. Current plans call for weekly testing for unvaccinated students living on campus. That could also apply to all unvaccinated students and employees.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, voted against the measure, and said the provision could potentially be struck down in court. Roys accused Nass of "abusing the administrative rule process" by "exercising a preemptive veto over anything a public entity might do."
"Legislative Republicans sat idly by for nearly a year, refusing to lift a finger to help stop the spread of COVID or address the economic devastation it caused," Roys said. "Now, they're doing something even worse — abusing their positions to ensure that the virus spreads faster, by discouraging vaccination and masking and taking legally dubious steps to stop reasonable mitigation practices."
Last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County recommended that Dane County residents above 2 years old should wear a mask indoors in public spaces and at private gatherings, including those who are vaccinated. And on Monday, the Wisconsin Medical Society urged all health care facilities to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nearly 52% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.3% have received the complete series.
Experts say the best way to limit the spread of the virus is to get vaccinated.
