Wisconsin voters approved record levels of additional spending on K-12 schools by passing 90 percent of the referendum questions on ballots throughout the state in 2018.
More than $2 billion worth of referendum initiatives were approved over the course of the year, according to a report released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The number of referendum efforts to raise local property taxes in exchange for more spending on schools was the largest seen since 2001, at 157. Voters approved 90 percent of those questions, according to the Policy Forum analysis.
According to unofficial election results, a large chunk of the new spending — $1.37 billion — was approved on Nov. 6, when voters turned out in record numbers to vote in the state's midterm elections. Nearly 80 referendum questions across 57 school districts were approved on midterm ballots.
Of those efforts approved on Nov. 6, 42 were to issue debt totaling $1.2 billion, 21 were to authorize non-recurring revenue limit exemptions totaling $140.6 million and 14 were for recurring revenue-limit exemptions totaling $26.1 million per year.
The second-highest year on record for referendum spending, according to the analysis dating back to 1999, was 2016, when voters authorized $1.7 million through ballot questions.
The report aligns with recent measures of public opinion by the Marquette University Law School poll, which found in a survey released late last month that 55 percent of registered voters would rather spend more on public schools than pay less in property taxes, compared to 40 percent who preferred lower property taxes. In polls released in 2013, voters preferred lower property taxes.
Among likely voters in the October Marquette poll, 20 percent said K-12 education is the most important issue facing the state, and Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers, who currently serves as state Superintendent of Public Instruction, garnered more support than Republican Gov. Scott Walker among those voters.
Evers, as state schools superintendent, has proposed $1.4 billion in additional funds for the state's K-12 schools — a 10 percent increase — in the 2019-21 budget.
According to the Policy Forum report, since 1993, about 60 percent of all referendums related to debt and non-recurring revenue limit exemptions have been approved, while 41 percent of recurring revenue limit increases have passed.
Since 1993, voters have approved $16.9 billion worth of referendum questions, adjusted for inflation. Of that total, 35 percent has been approved since 2014.