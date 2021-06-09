Report suggests Wisconsin counties need new revenue sources with drop in state aid

Knapp highlighted Ohio as a state where state funding of counties is similar to that in Wisconsin — and in both states, counties act as an administrative arm of the state, providing state-mandated services at the local level. Ohio counties can implement a sales tax of up to 2.25%, bringing county property taxes 42% lower than in Wisconsin. In contrast, in Minnesota, which also operates similarly, counties make use of the sales tax less than in Wisconsin, and property taxes are 13% higher.

The report doesn't call for specific changes, but it does argue that it's time for Wisconsin to rethink the way it funds its counties — and to not make property taxes the only focus of those deliberations.

"Ideally, county revenue streams would be sufficient to fund the rising cost of county services and would be reliable, balanced and minimize the financial burden on those least able to pay," the report argues. "Wisconsin’s current system does not meet all those criteria."

